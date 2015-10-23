The stakes for the Sanders campaign are considerable. There’s a natural affinity between Sanders fans and Redditors: Both embrace an anti-establishment ethos, encourage grassroots participation, and skew young and male. The sheer size of Sanders's subreddit dwarfs that of any other candidate, Republican or Democrat: As of Friday, the subreddit for Rand Paul, who emerged from the tech-savvy libertarian movement, had a little over 4,700 subscribers; the Hillary Clinton subreddit just over 900. The size and reach of the Sanders subreddit has turned it into a key piece of his organizing effort. As the Wall Street Journal reported, his campaign's own website has a page featuring the total amount that Reddit and other social media users have donated on, which topped $377,000 as of Friday. King and the other moderators have tried to replicate Bernie’s own approach to campaigning by banning negative attacks on other candidates, removing posts and comments that violate any of the rules.

But they've grappled with how to convert that digital energy into on-the-ground organizing. It's a particular challenge when your venue is a site—and a campaign—that vehemently rejects top-down control. Though the Sanders campaign has begun ramping up its paid staff, thanks to its successful grassroots fundraising efforts, it's still a far more decentralized operation than Obama's campaign, relying on volunteers to organize themselves both out of principle and necessity. The Reddit moderators are regularly in touch with Sanders’s staff; King, who's never worked on a campaign before, appreciates the advice he's received from Ken Pennington, Sanders's 2016's digital director. But the subreddit remains an independent operation run by avid volunteers who don't take marching orders from the official campaign.

Judging by the most popular comments in the two days since King's announcement, the initial response to the changes has been largely positive. “Praise be for this!" wrote one Redditor. "There will be those who grouse about the changes but this is Grassroots for Sanders, not News Aggregator for Sanders.”