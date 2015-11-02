Resistance is futile, though, once you reach the movie theaters showing long loops of Coke commercials from across the decades and around the world. It’s something like A Clockwork Orange, except this viewing was voluntary. Remember how “I’d like to buy the world a Coke” went through your head for days as the annoyingly young and attractive models sing it in “Hilltop,” the 1971 ad that ended Mad Men? How you went online after the finale to watch the whole commercial and read about its creation? Well, that wasn’t the only one. Year after year, decade after decade, Coke was exquisitely attuned to the times, with attractive but not-too-soigné black young people on city stoops singing and frolicking on not-too-bombed-out city streets, like a black prequel to In the Heights. The many “Open Happiness” commercials become insinuatingly, irresistibly potent. There’s a reason Warren Buffett explains his $16 billion stake in Coke as a bet on the most successful branding in history.

Justyna Szczepankiewicz

Nestle, a matchlessly frank and clear writer, did not put in the years on her book because she thinks nothing can be done to fight Big Soda. She didn’t need to chronicle its dark side: Dozens of writers have done that, most authoritatively Pendergrast. Instead, she wrote Soda Politics as an advocacy manual—for any kind of advocacy, really. Chapters end with steps you can take to, say, eliminate sodas in schools or take soda off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility list. The afterword’s author, Neal Baer, put his training as a pediatrician and producer and writer of ER and Under the Dome into a web site to accompany the book, actionlab.org. That site was funded, in turn, by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, whose head, Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, announced in February a commitment to end all sugar-sweetened beverage consumption in children under the age of five. All these people, and the author of the foreword, Mark Bittman, whose five-year columnist stint for The New York Times included constant targeting of sugar-sweetened beverages, believe that change is here.

Another believer, Tom Farley, New York City’s former health commissioner, tells the story of the soda ban—whoops! portion cap—in his new book, Saving Gotham: A Billionaire Mayor, Activist Doctors, and the Fight for Eight Million Lives, an inside look at life on the front lines of progressive public health. When Farley, supported by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, proposed the cap, he was blindsided by the instant “soda ban” tag, a New Yorker cover showing a brave young couple caught sharing a Big Gulp-sized soda in flagrante, and an industry front group’s clever campaign dressing the mayor as a finger-waving nanny. (Bloomberg’s clever reply: I would never wear that dress.) Farley is now working on anti-soda campaigns in Appalachia, taking inspiration from evidence that sales and consumption have gone down a year after Mexico passed a national soda tax with Bloomberg-funded lobbying.

Fighting hard power with taxes and regulation is one thing; soft power is another. You know that if your eyes are open, in the next few minutes you’ll be exposed to a Big Soda ad or message, however subliminally. But it isn’t just the incessant and overt marketing we think we can inure ourselves to and maybe can’t. Indirect marketing has likely reached your life, too. And I mean you. Like Big Tobacco, Big Soda has made pioneering and, Nestle would argue, unprecedented use of philanthropy—both foresighted and reactive—to buy goodwill and, most insidiously, silence. Whenever activists reach a community, or researchers look into the effects of sugar-sweetened beverages on health, Big Soda will be there, too—or get there fast.

Where does that leave the concerned reader? With Nestle’s specific, succinct steps throughout Soda Politics. With Baer’s attractively designed links and action steps on actionlab.org. And, if you’re like me, with a different and perhaps unrealistic form of optimism: that Big Soda can use its unparalleled reach and marketing skill as a force for good. Coca-Cola knows obesity is threatening its future. It’s the very first risk factor in its mandatory SEC filings: “Obesity concerns may reduce demand for some of our products.” Coca-Cola and PepsiCo will never do anything to further erode their already eroding sales in the core products that still account for their highest profits. But they know they must change. PepsiCo makes snack food and can—and I hope will—keep to its path of producing better-for-you snacks, rocky as that path has been with impatient investors. Coca-Cola is more boxed in. But it is constantly marketing new kinds of fortified and healthy-positioned beverages. It can devote more marketing muscle to those. It can push moderation, not just the dodge-and-feint of promoting exercise.