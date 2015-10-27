How Donald Trump Evolved From a Joke to an Almost Serious Candidate

"Specifically,” Matt Lauer demanded of Donald Trump in a New Hampshire town hall broadcast live on Today on Monday morning, following up on a voter’s question about Trump's mass-deportation plan. “Specific actions. For example, just getting 11 million illegal or undocumented immigrants out of the country—transportation, housing them in the process…?” Lauer wanted to know exactly how Trump would pull off the difficult logistics. “Do you have a business plan? Do you have a plan on paper to accomplish it?”

We have exited the joke phase of Trump’s candidacy. We are now taking him at least semi-seriously.

At the first GOP debate, Fox News moderators tried to expose Trump as a woman-hating joke. It failed. At the second one, CNN moderators tried to show he was unserious. It didn't matter. At the next Republican debate on CNBC on Wednesday, Trump will likely be pressed to give real details about what policies he'd seek if he were actually elected. His candidacy is now more than comic relief.

Trump will help the Republican National Committee raise money at a New York dinner in December, Politico reports, calling it "a major step to smooth out the relationship with party brass" that comes "as some GOP establishment figures are growing increasingly worried about his rise in polls." Worry they should: Trump has spent almost 100 days as the Republican frontrunner, according to data from the lobbying firm Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, meaning he's had more staying power than any fad candidate, which he was long presumed to be. In 2004, Howard Dean led Democrats for 90 days. In 2012, a series of Republican candidates occupied the Not Mitt Romney slot, but at best stayed on top only half as long as Trump has. Back in August, The Washington Post's David Weigel asked Nate Silver whether he and other data journalists should rethink their proclamations that Trump was a fake candidate with little staying power. "Despite the mainstream media’s implications to the contrary, what’s happening with Trump has plenty of precedent," Silver said. "It occurred for Michele Bachmann, Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich (twice), and other GOP candidates in 2011/12."