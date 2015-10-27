How Donald Trump Evolved From a Joke to an Almost Serious Candidate

At the first GOP debate, Fox News moderators tried to expose Trump as a woman-hating joke. It failed. At the second one, CNN moderators tried to show he was unserious. It didn't matter. At the next Republican debate on CNBC on Wednesday, Trump will likely be pressed to give real details about what policies he'd seek if he were actually elected. His candidacy is now more than comic relief.

Trump will help the Republican National Committee raise money at a New York dinner in December, Politico reports, calling it "a major step to smooth out the relationship with party brass" that comes "as some GOP establishment figures are growing increasingly worried about his rise in polls." Worry they should: Trump has spent almost 100 days as the Republican frontrunner, according to data from the lobbying firm Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, meaning he's had more staying power than any fad candidate, which he was long presumed to be. In 2004, Howard Dean led Democrats for 90 days. In 2012, a series of Republican candidates occupied the Not Mitt Romney slot, but at best stayed on top only half as long as Trump has. Back in August, The Washington Post's David Weigel asked Nate Silver whether he and other data journalists should rethink their proclamations that Trump was a fake candidate with little staying power. "Despite the mainstream media’s implications to the contrary, what’s happening with Trump has plenty of precedent," Silver said. "It occurred for Michele Bachmann, Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich (twice), and other GOP candidates in 2011/12."

Trump has lasted longer than any of them, but it's still very early. A Washington Post Twitter account @PastFrontrunner tweets the names of candidates who were leading polls every day in 2004, 2008, and 2012. At this point in those elections, the leaders were Dean in 2004, Hillary Clinton and Rudy Giuliani in 2008, and Herman Cain in 2012. So perhaps Trump has already peaked, given that he's fallen into second place in Iowa, according to several recent polls. Yet a deeper look into those polls show at least some people think Trump is the real thing. A new New York Times/ CBS poll finds that 26 percent of Iowa Republican voters support Ben Carson, and 22 percent support Trump. But 55 percent of Trump's voters say their minds are made up, while 80 percent of Carson voters say their votes are not locked in.