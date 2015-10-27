The Untold History of African American Cookbooks

I never saw my great-grandmother cook with written recipes. She was born in 1909 and was 70 years old by the time I came along; it’s likely that she’d committed to memory her entire culinary repertoire—all Southern cuisine she’d learned to prepare growing up in French Camp, Mississippi—by then. She rarely flubbed a dish, at least during the 25 years I saw her cooking for our family, neighbors, and friends before she passed away.

Plenty of my African American friends marvel over their family elders’ ability to cook from memory, processes so rote that mistakes are rare. But history is never so simple. Memorizing recipes or cooking without them has its roots in slavery: The need for cooking aptitude predated the existence of legal literacy for enslaved kitchen workers—let alone the existence of cookbooks by free black authors.

Cover of “What Mrs. Fischer Knows About Old Southern Cooking” Amazon

In 1866, a free black woman named Malinda Russell wrote “Domestic Cook Book: Containing a Careful Selection of Useful Receipts for the Kitchen,” a 39-page pamphlet that is considered the earliest cookbook published by a freewoman. Until 2001, however, when University of Michigan culinary history curator Jan Longone discovered a copy, it had gone unacknowledged. Before Russell’s cookbook was found, historians thought “What Mrs. Fisher Knows About Southern Living”—a 160-recipe book published in San Francisco in 1881—was the earliest African American cookbook. According to a 2013 Chicago Tribune article, Abby Fisher, the author and recipe-creator, was born enslaved and later freed; she was unable to read or write at the time of the book’s publication.

Since then, cookbooks by black authors have steadily trickled to market in far fewer numbers than titles by white authors. For context, a 2012 Cooking Light list of top cookbooks noted that more than 50,000 cookbooks had been published in the 25 years since Cooking Light had published its inaugural issue. The David Walker Lupton African American Cookbook Collection, on the other hand, is housed at the University of Alabama and contains roughly 500 publications—it’s one of the largest collections of known African American cookbooks in the country. Another one of the largest black cookbook collections in the U.S. contains just over 300 titles; it belongs to journalist Toni Tipton-Martin, whose new book The Jemima Code is a historical survey of black cookbooks and their role in black cultural preservation. Though it’s likely that black authors have published a few more cookbooks than those that have been found and preserved since 1866, many have been lost due to the vagaries of regional printing and their absence from public records.