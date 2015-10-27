The Untold History of African American Cookbooks

[...] Cooking required the most skill and creativity. Cooking was the only household chore to benefit from technological advances in this period. [...] Most black cooks developed improvisational styles of food preparation [...]. They measured and added ingredients according to previous experience and the impulses of their imaginations. As one cook described her work: “Everything I does, I does by my head; it’s all brain work.”

The ability of this country’s earliest black cooks to retain each step and to estimate each measurement well enough for viable recipes to be preserved for generations—whether or not any written copies survived—is nothing short of incredible. Today, cooking is still brain work, especially when it comes to marketing oneself as an expert in the food market. Though published cookbooks are still considered to be a brass ring for some, other media has been especially useful in heightening black cooks’ public profile.

Front cover of “A Domestic Cook Book,” by Malinda Russell (reproduction)

It’s worth noting that Grandbaby Cakes began as a blog. Taylor’s Up South Cookbook comes after years hosting the food culture podcast, “Hot Grease.” Montgomery, despite decades of successful restaurant-owning in St. Louis, scored her first cookbook publication only after three seasons of starring in a reality show that showcased her food. In an interview with KCRW’s Good Food, Tipton-Martin said, “I took this project to the internet in a blog form because I couldn’t get it published, […] and [eventually, University of Texas] Press came along and did respect the material and accepted the challenge.” For self-taught cooks like The Kitchenista Diaries creator Angela Davis and Carnal Dish owner Resha, the internet has been paramount in amassing a following. Davis, who was recently recorded for an upcoming segment of EssenceEats—Essence magazine’s culinary video series—told PBS Black Culture Connection in a 2013 interview that the culinary world is opening up for black chefs, “by way of exposure to new ingredients and techniques we may not have learned at home.”

It’s easier for black cooks to circumvent traditional cookbook publishing and share their recipes, preparation techniques, and culinary trends via online and traditional TV shows, blogs, and podcasts. This sort of technological resourcefulness may eventually become a necessity for all chefs—not just those who are self-taught or African American—and it’s heartening to see black women like Taylor, Adams, Davis and others at the forefront of the movement. After all these years, necessity is still the mother of invention for black cooks in America. Our palates continue to benefit from their ingenuity.