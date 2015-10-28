Hillary Clinton Isn't the Only One Fighting for Paid Leave

The AFL-CIO hopes to show women in the workforce how to bargain with their employers and make corporate policies more transparent. The goal is to help women advocate for the pay raises and benefits policies that could improve their lives and the economy. It’s a strategy straight out of the union playbook, and it’s one that works: Union-affiliated women already have a 40 percent smaller wage gap than their non-union counterparts.

To gather a baseline of information on the challenges facing working women, the group has launched a national survey that will be used to shape a united policy agenda to improve pay, shift scheduling, and secure more family leave—even for women who are likely to never have union representation. “I understand that unions are not available for everyone,” said Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer, in a speech given in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. “The small-business owner, the middle manager, and the independent contractor need a way forward too.”

So do women in harshly anti-union environments such as Walmart, where part-time employees, like 88 percent of the private workforce in America, have no paid leave beyond the standard unpaid leave guaranteed by the Family and Medical Leave Act.