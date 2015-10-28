Hillary Clinton Isn't the Only One Fighting for Paid Leave

Democratic presidential candidates are striving to out-do each other with the most buzz-worthy paid family leave plans. Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Martin O'Malley are all calling for 12 weeks of paid leave for new parents, setting a new bar for a policy that Clinton as recently as 2014 said may not be "politically feasible." Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to calm private businesses by assuring them that they will be left to their own devices.

It would appear that the choice on this issue is clear. But politicians don't have a monopoly on paid leave. The AFL-CIO is busy taking a third approach to spreading access to such policies: going directly to women, and teaching them how to negotiate for what they want.

The AFL-CIO hopes to show women in the workforce how to bargain with their employers and make corporate policies more transparent. The goal is to help women advocate for the pay raises and benefits policies that could improve their lives and the economy. It’s a strategy straight out of the union playbook, and it’s one that works: Union-affiliated women already have a 40 percent smaller wage gap than their non-union counterparts.

To gather a baseline of information on the challenges facing working women, the group has launched a national survey that will be used to shape a united policy agenda to improve pay, shift scheduling, and secure more family leave—even for women who are likely to never have union representation. “I understand that unions are not available for everyone,” said Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer, in a speech given in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. “The small-business owner, the middle manager, and the independent contractor need a way forward too.”