The Stakes in the Third GOP Debate: Jeb Bush at an Existential Crossroad

Combined, these factors have drawn support for Bush down from nearly 20 percent of the GOP electorate to less than 10. The good news for Bush is that, because he's no longer the front-running establishment candidate, the dynamic of this debate should favor him better than previous ones. But if he can’t reverse his slide on Wednesday, or if he exacerbates it, he could do his party a tremendous favor by stepping aside right away.

Trump’s enduring lead in the Republican race, and the fact that only a reactionary neophyte like Ben Carson has been able to dent his support, creates a cruel paradox for the Republican Party. If Trump were an acceptable frontrunner to GOP officials and party donors, the race would be over, or at least much less sprawling and unwieldy than it is.

But most Republican elites aren’t willing to accept, even for the sake of argument, the possibility that Trump will win. Their certitude, or affected certitude, that he will eventually sink keeps every mainstream candidate in the race, because each one can claim that his numbers are artificially depressed by a passing phenomenon—a politically ruinous collective action problem.