The Stakes in the Third GOP Debate: Jeb Bush at an Existential Crossroad

We can't know what would have become of Jeb Bush’s presidential candidacy if Donald Trump had never entered the race, or if Bush's campaign could have avoided the damage it's incurred if it had awakened to Trump's durability sooner than it did. What we do know is that the events that actually transpired have left the former Florida governor, ahead of the third primary debate, at an existential crossroad. At this juncture, Bush's vision for his party probably won't survive unless he and the rest of the party establishment can accept three things:

1) that their best hope of stopping Trump, or any candidate similarly reviled by the party establishment, is to consolidate behind a single mainstream candidate;

2) that this can’t happen unless and until Republicans accept that Trump could win the nomination;

3) and that it might require Bush to step aside in short order, and throw his support and fundraising network to a stronger contender.