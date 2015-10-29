Highlights from the Third Republican Debate

“I talked to economic advisers who have served presidents of both parties,” Harwood said. “They said that you have as much chance of cutting taxes that much without increasing the deficit as you would of flying away from that podium by flapping your arms.”

Trump responded that Larry Kudlow, who contributes to CNBC, liked the plan. In late September, Kudlow told The Steve Malzberg Show that he thought the 15 percent corporate tax rate proposed by Trump would spur economic growth. If Harwood disagreed, “then you have to get rid of Larry Kudlow,” Trump said.

This is typical of Trump. When faced with opposition, he tends to turn to outsider backers to validate his proposals—even ones like Larry Kudlow, who, as Jeet Heer says in our live blog, is basically spinning “a supply side fantasy.”