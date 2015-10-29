Highlights from the Third Republican Debate

The top ten Republican presidential candidates met in Boulder, Colorado, on Wednesday night for their third debate of the campaign season. (Four additional candidates also participated at an earlier undercard debate.) Below are the highlights.

Donald Trump: Larry Kudlow Endorses My Tax Plan

Moderator John Harwood started off the night by going after Donald Trump over his tax plan. Harwood asked Trump if it was realistic to suggest that the plan "would not increase the deficit, because you would cut taxes by $10 trillion.”

“I talked to economic advisers who have served presidents of both parties,” Harwood said. “They said that you have as much chance of cutting taxes that much without increasing the deficit as you would of flying away from that podium by flapping your arms.”

Trump responded that Larry Kudlow, who contributes to CNBC, liked the plan. In late September, Kudlow told The Steve Malzberg Show that he thought the 15 percent corporate tax rate proposed by Trump would spur economic growth. If Harwood disagreed, “then you have to get rid of Larry Kudlow,” Trump said.