The End of Torture Porn

Onscreen sexual violence has become as monotonous as it is ubiquitous. In a 2006 essay, film critic David Edelstein coined the phrase “torture porn,” describing horror movies like Hostel, Saw, and Wolf Creek as “so viciously nihilistic that the only point seems to be to force you to suspend moral judgments altogether.” And there is no shortage of up-to-date examples. Some TV shows, like True Detective and Sundance’s terrific Rectify, are premised upon the rape and murder of a young woman, while you can catch a weekly parade of victims of sexual abuse marching through Law & Order: SVU, now in its seventeenth season. These scenes are so routine that it’s easy to forget how little they actually show us about the experience of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

But two productions this year that feature stories of kidnapping and sexual abuse feel different. In Room—the film adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2010 novel, directed by Lenny Abrahamson—a young woman, “Ma,” (Brie Larson) is kidnapped and held in a garden shed for seven years. After two years she gives birth to a son, Jack (Jacob Tremblay), for whom the “Room” of the title is a sanctuary, not a cell, and the only home he’s ever known. And the Netflix original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which unleashed its first season in March, stars Ellie Kemper as the plucky survivor of a doomsday cult whose leader kept her and several other women captive in a bunker for years. Unlike True Detective, Rectify, and so many others, these stories are primarily about their female leads and their attempts to move beyond their ordeals.

From the first paragraph of Room, something isn’t right. “Today I’m five,” the book begins. “I was four last night going to sleep in Wardrobe, but when I wake up in Bed in the dark I’m changed to five, abracadabra.” The book is entirely narrated by Jack, who doesn’t understand that there is a world beyond Room. Within the first few pages, however, the reader understands that Ma gave birth to Jack on the rug (or “Rug,” as Jack calls it) beneath them; that Jack sleeps in the wardrobe; and that there’s a man called Old Nick whom Jack’s mother doesn’t want her son to ever see.

Jack’s narrative voice is exuberant, full of bundled-up energy and enthusiasm for his tiny world. He introduces us to his beloved objects, like Meltedy Spoon (a spoon with a melted plastic handle, his favorite) and Eggsnake (a coiled-up snake made of eggshells and stored under the bed). The reader has to infer from Jack’s happy-go-lucky chronicle what’s really going on in Room. “After nap we do Scream every day but not Saturdays or Sundays,” he narrates. “We clear our throats and climb up on Table to be nearer Skylight…then we open wide our teeth and shout holler howl yowl shriek screech scream the loudest possible.” To Jack, Scream is simply a weekday routine; to the reader, it’s obviously a desperate cry for help.