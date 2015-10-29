The End of Torture Porn

When—spoiler alert!—Jack and Ma finally escape halfway through the book and film, Room becomes a story about their gradual recovery, first in a hospital, then in the house where Ma grew up and where her mother now lives with her second husband. Jack’s confrontations with the fears and delights of the world outside Room are a constant reminder of where he was born—and of the quiet accommodation with pain that he and his mother endured in Room, and will continue to endure as they work through their trauma. “Ice cream hurts,” Jack whispers at the kitchen table, mid-brain-freeze. The scene points to all that Jack has missed during his first five years, and yet his innocence and sense of wonder soften the blow of his and Ma’s ordeal. And it doesn’t hurt that he is an adorable child.

How can there be anything adorable about a story about abduction and rape? Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the creators of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, seem determined to find a way. Kimmy and her fellow captives—dubbed the “Indiana Mole Women” by local media—were captured and imprisoned in a bunker for 15 years by a crazy reverend, who led them to believe their female stupidity caused an apocalypse that destroyed the world, and they are the sole survivors. Kimmy never talks about sexual abuse in detail, but indicates that sexual violence was a part of the experience. When she and her fellow captives are rescued, they land naturally on the Today Show, where Matt Lauer asks them what’s next. The women all want to go back to their hometown of Durnsville, Indiana, but Kimmy decides to stay in New York. “I have to get my life back,” she says. “Everybody in Durnsville is always gonna look at me like I’m a victim and that’s not what I am.”

As played by Ellie Kemper, Kimmy is almost like an adult version of Jack, full of wonder for the world she was told for so many years was nothing but a nuclear wasteland. On her first day on her own in New York City, Kimmy finds joy in everything: the automatic faucet and dryer in a public bathroom, a man jogging on the street, a ride on the subway (“Whee!”). But getting her life back is not as easy as she thinks. She’s beset by nightmares, and she sleepwalks—her roommate, Titus (Tituss Burgess), wakes up one morning to find Kimmy choking him in his bed. Kimmy is marked by trauma, and yet the fact that Kimmy Schmidt is a half-hour comedy means that its most unsettling moments serve as fodder for laughs. “Yes, there was weird sex stuff in the bunker!” Kimmy blurts out to Titus, who was about to ask an unrelated question.