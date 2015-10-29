Jeb Bush Went At Marco Rubio, and Proved Why He Ought to Drop Out

Rubio got advance notice, too, and came prepared. He reminded everyone of Jeb’s admiration for John McCain’s campaign in 2007 and 2008, when McCain… missed a ton of votes. The counterattack was precise and vicious: Rubio essentially accused Jeb of laying down with the liberal media devil out of desperation. He wasn’t wrong.

If he were quicker on his feet, Bush could have noted that John McCain had been in the Senate for about 150 years before the 2008 campaign, while Rubio’s still in his first term. But Bush had no answer.

The whole exchange exemplified my point that Bush just isn’t very good at this, and would help his party by suspending his campaign.