There was very little doubt that Carly Fiorina would deliver a strong performance at the Republican debate Wednesday night. One hour into the evening, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard was already nimbly fielding questions and offering sharp ripostes. But can she translate her performance at the debate into palpable momentum on the campaign trail? Although she had a relatively strong showing—and she commanded the most speaking time—she didn't do nearly enough to move up in the polls or the race itself.

Time Aftr 2 @barbarasprunt @allymutnick Frna 7:09 Rbio 5:11 Crz 5:10 Ksch 5:00 Crsn 4:21 Trmp 4:05 Chrste 3:37 Huck 2:50 Bsh 2:46 Paul 2:03 — domeniconpr

She hammered home the point that Washington is broken, a subtle argument to persuade viewers to vote for an outsider like herself. Tonight, she’s been hammered again on her record as CEO at HP; thus far, her response has been to distance herself from the company’s falling stock numbers, calling it boardroom politics—“we saved 80,000 jobs and we went on to grow to 160,000 jobs, and scores of technology companies literally went out of business.” She was one of the first debaters to raise that traditional Republican bogeyman: the creeping threat of socialism. “Crony capitalism is alive and well in Washington and it has been for decades,” she said. “This is how socialism starts: Government starts a problem and then steps in to fix it. The big and powerful use big and powerful government to their advantage.” Here, she seems to be echoing the McCarthy era, when government officials invoked fears that socialism was permeating Washington’s highest echelons.

Fiorina was also able to take advantage of her corporate background to field the economic questions lobbed by the CNBC moderators, advocating for her (patently insane) three-page tax plan in simple language.

The most important moment Fiorina had tonight was when she tried to position herself as a champion for women—all while taking aim at Hillary Clinton. “Every single policy she espouses and every single policy of President Obama has been demonstrably bad for women,” Fiorina said. “I am a conservative because I know our values, our principles, and our policies work better to lift everyone up, men and women.”