Has Donald Trump Stopped Having Fun?

Something is different about Donald Trump. You'd have expected him to be on fire at Wednesday night's Republican debate, given criticism that his performance in last month's showdown had been lackluster. But he didn’t land that many zingers. He didn’t rant about Iowans who’ve started supporting Ben Carson, either, though in his first answer ("I never forgive"), he indicated hell hath no fury like a Trump scorned.

But is it possible that Trump is kind of over us? That he has become bored?

Last night, Trump complained a lot ("it’s not a very nicely asked question the way you say that"). He cheered up a little when he got in a good dig at John Kasich, and then winked. But the tipoff that something wasn't right came with his awkward answer when asked whether he often carried a gun: "I would say that I would and I have a permit, which is very unusual in New York—a permit to carry. And I do carry on occasion, sometimes a lot. But I like to be unpredictable so that people don’t know exactly." There wasn't much art to it. No sparkle, no surprise. Am I into manly man guns? I dunno, I guess.

In the post-game interview on CNBC, Trump was subdued. He complained that Hillary Clinton had gotten softballs in the Democratic debate, but he didn't seem all that outraged about it. He was asked whether he needed to go more mainstream to appeal to the broader Republican electorate. "I want to be myself," he said. "I want to be honest with myself that’s what got me here. ... I have the No. 1 position and I want to keep it that way. But perhaps I’ll tone it down a little bit." Asked if he had intentionally toned it down since the last debate, Trump shrugged, "Not trying to."