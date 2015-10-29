Has Donald Trump Stopped Having Fun?

Last night, Trump complained a lot ("it’s not a very nicely asked question the way you say that"). He cheered up a little when he got in a good dig at John Kasich, and then winked. But the tipoff that something wasn't right came with his awkward answer when asked whether he often carried a gun: "I would say that I would and I have a permit, which is very unusual in New York—a permit to carry. And I do carry on occasion, sometimes a lot. But I like to be unpredictable so that people don’t know exactly." There wasn't much art to it. No sparkle, no surprise. Am I into manly man guns? I dunno, I guess.

In the post-game interview on CNBC, Trump was subdued. He complained that Hillary Clinton had gotten softballs in the Democratic debate, but he didn't seem all that outraged about it. He was asked whether he needed to go more mainstream to appeal to the broader Republican electorate. "I want to be myself," he said. "I want to be honest with myself that’s what got me here. ... I have the No. 1 position and I want to keep it that way. But perhaps I’ll tone it down a little bit." Asked if he had intentionally toned it down since the last debate, Trump shrugged, "Not trying to."

Why is the thrill gone? The most obvious answer is that the campaign is not as exciting for Trump when there's not a steady daily increase in the number of people who love him. When most politicians are down in the polls, they say they don’t care about polls. No, actually, most politicians get their staffers to tell the press that. But not Trump. The man was genuinely wounded by his drop to second place in Iowa behind Ben Carson. "Iowa, will you get your numbers up, please?" Trump said on Tuesday night. "Will you get these numbers up? I promise you: I will do such a good job." He tried to play it like a joke, but he couldn't hide that he meant it.