The Supreme Court Takes On the All-White Jury

Foster v. Chatman, the case before the Court, is one of those egregious cases. The defendant, Timothy Foster, who is black, stood accused of capital murder. Before trial, the prosecutor struck all four prospective black jurors. This happens all the time, but what makes the case unusual is the paper trail left by prosecutors and discovered by the defense.

The prosecutor’s notes on jury selection—which the defense obtained through an open records request—explicitly singled out the black jurors based on their race. Prosecutors wrote a “B” next to each one’s name, highlighted their names in green, circled their race on the written questionnaire, discussed them as “B#1,” “B#2,” and “B#3,” listed them as the first four jurors to “definite[ly]” cut, and identified which one would be most acceptable “if it comes down to having to pick one of the black jurors.” It’s hard to imagine more obvious examples of racially motivated peremptory strikes. As an amicus brief puts it, “If this Court does not find purposeful discrimination on the facts of this case, then it will render Batson meaningless.”

This sort of juror suppression has a long pedigree, stretching back to the moment blacks obtained citizenship and, with it, the rights to vote and serve on juries. As Reconstruction waned, Southern states went about systematically barring black citizens from political life. Many passed laws that only allowed white people to serve on juries. The Supreme Court struck down those statutes in 1880, but states quickly adapted. Some tied jury service to the voter rolls, where black citizens were kept out through poll taxes and literacy tests. Others vested total discretion in jury selection officials, who only selected white jurors. It took another half century, until the end of Jim Crow, for the Supreme Court to establish that blacks could not be excluded from the jury pool. In 1965, it confirmed that prosecutors could not use peremptory strikes to exclude black jurors “in case after case, whatever the circumstances, whatever the crime, and whoever the defendant or the victim may be.” But that high standard was nearly impossible to meet, and juror suppression short of systematic exclusion persisted. Finally, in 1986, the Supreme Court decided Batson, in which it held, for the first time, that striking any jurors based on their race violated the Fourteenth Amendment—even if the defendant could not show a larger pattern “in case after case.”

Historically, then, juror suppression has looked a lot like voter suppression—“unremitting and ingenious,” as the Supreme Court described the latter in 1966. Each time the high court has stepped in, states and prosecutors have found ways to continue trying black defendants before juries that were mostly or completely white. Since Batson, the evidence suggests that little has changed. A study of capital trials in North Carolina over a 20-year period found that prosecutors struck black jurors at twice the rate of white jurors (and three times the rate when the defendant was black). Another study found a three-fold disparity in Louisiana. In Philadelphia, the disparity was two-fold over 20 years, with little change after Batson. Another study documented the same dynamics in Alabama and Georgia, with many capital trials going before all-white juries. State supreme courts have similarly concluded that “racially motivated jury selection is still prevalent 20 years after Batson.” Surveys of practicing attorneys confirm the same.