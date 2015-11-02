At the same time, Grijalva believes that Sanders needs to be aggressive about going after Clinton. “If you’re hit, you hit back,” the Arizona Democrat said. “He can’t sit there and be a pin cushion.” I mentioned that the campaign has recently conducted polling to look at Clinton’s weaknesses, including her ties to big corporations and Wall Street, according to the New York Times. Would Clinton’s personal wealth be a fair target for Sanders? “I think that’s fair game,” he said, pointing out that Clinton’s campaign invariably has its own opposition-research file on Sanders. “I’m sure it’s locked and loaded and ready to use."

As Clinton has shown her strength—most recently at the first Democratic debate and the marathon Benghazi hearing—Sanders has gone after her more aggressively on policy, criticizing her latest comments on the death penalty (she opposes its abolition) and her past support for the Defense of Marriage Act. “There’s a difference between a candidate going negative and a candidate differentiating themselves from the others,” said House Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Keith Ellison, the other member of Congress who has endorsed Sanders. “I am proud of the Democratic candidates talking about who will do more to help working families, who will do more to protect the environment. That’s what we want.”

Sanders's grassroots supporters also say they welcome a head-on fight with Clinton on the issues. “It’s important for candidates to explain what they believe in. It’s important to draw distinctions. They are talking about the political arguments that are legitimate—not, ‘Because of this position, my opponent is unfit,’” said Charles Lechner, co-founder of People for Bernie, an outside group of grassroots supporters.

But like the candidate himself, some of his biggest fans also have a strong aversion to thinking about the race in terms of the need to take down Clinton, stressing that the bigger principles that Sanders stands for are ultimately more important. “I’m not out to cut out Hillary’s support, I’m here to build up support for Bernie’s point of view, whether or not he wins the election,” said Laurie Dodd, who volunteers for the group Northern Virginia for Bernie Sanders.

I pointed to two post-debate polls last week that both showed Sanders trailing Clinton by about 40 points in Iowa, where he had previously trailed by the low single-digits. Even if those polls prove to be outliers, Clinton still has a 26-point lead nationally. “I don’t see the race as just a horserace. When we get together, we don’t talk about how close we are,” said Dodd. “The campaign is a success even if he’s not the eventual nominee, because it’s more than just Bernie Sanders the individual candidate.”