In pop culture, the immigrant experience is often conceived as the American dream corrupted. From The Godfather: Part II (1974) to The Immigrant (2013), when it comes to immigrants, Hollywood has long been interested in the workings of the underworld—the glamour and gore of the mafia, the plight of the prostitute, the ties that bind those of a common ancestry. But Brooklyn, based on Colm Toibin’s 2009 novel of the same name, offers a rare glimpse of a dream fulfilled: a young, single woman crossing an ocean to find employment and respectability in America.

Without professional or romantic prospects in 1950s Ireland, young Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan), leaves for New York with help from a local priest who has already made the transatlantic journey. She moves into a boardinghouse filled with other Irish girls, run by an imperious, god-fearing Mrs. Kehoe (a scene-stealing Julie Walters, better known to American audiences as Mrs. Weasley), works at a chic department store, and takes bookkeeping classes at night. Despite her good fortune, Eilis wants nothing more than to go home—until she meets a young Italian-American plumber, Tony (Emory Cohen). The two fall madly in love, and Tony introduces Eilis to some pillars of American life: spaghetti and meatballs, Coney Island weekends, and the dream of a suburban home on an undeveloped Long Island. The movie nods at some interesting details of the social fabric of ’50s America, but for the most part it stays focused in Eilis’s transformation from an Irish girl in America to an Irish-American.

But as she soon finds out, she can’t become American and stay entirely Irish. A family tragedy forces Eilis to go home, and unexpectedly, all of the pieces of her life fall into place. Armed with her American degree, she’s offered a bookkeeping job, and is soon set up with the most eligible bachelor in town, Jim (Domhnall Gleeson). Faced with the possibility of an equally lovely life in Ireland, Eilis must make an existential choice between old world and new. For all its romanticism, Brooklyn doesn’t sugarcoat the consequences of this choice: Her mother tells her point blank that if Eilis leaves, she will be left to grow old entirely on her own. Leaving Ireland would mean leaving a part of herself behind. There’s no way for Eilis to have it both ways.

Whether it’s a declaration of love or a job offer, Eilis answers all propositions with a cool, collected “thank you.” It’s a testament to actress Saoirse Ronan, already an Oscar-nominated veteran at 21, that this placid, opaque exterior suggests a complex inner life rather than total passivity. Over the course of the film, Eilis grows from a timid young wallflower to a confident, fashionable, and independent woman secure in both her professional abilities and physical appearance. Brooklyn appeals as a love triangle, with charming, old-timey romances befitting the era it depicts, but it’s more powerful as a story of one young woman’s identity. Her choice between the two men is less about the men themselves than about what she wants her life to be.