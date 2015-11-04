It’s too much to say that Ted Cruz won the last Republican debate, but he undeniably won the debate about the debate. In the middle of the GOP gabfest, the Texas senator lashed out at the CNBC moderators, complaining: "The questions that have been asked so far in this debate illustrate why the American people don't trust the media. This is not a cage match.”

Cruz’s counterpunch set the stage for an push by the other GOP candidates to impose greater restriction on journalists at future debates, an effort that has now apparently failed. But the debate over "bias" in the debates is still resonating, and Cruz stirred the pot by following a familiar pattern. For the past 50 years, Republican candidates ranging from Barry Goldwater to Newt Gingrich have found that the one of the surest ways to rile up the base is to pick a fight with media, which many GOP voters seem to hate more than even the Democratic Party. This venerable strategy of media-bashing has paid off in all sorts of dividends, giving the party not only a convenient foil but also forcing the media outlets on many occasions to change their coverage and even their staffing. Yet in making alleged liberal media bias their great foe, conservatives have increasingly created a right-wing bubble for themselves which makes them unable to talk to a broader audience—and could come back to haunt them in next year's general election.

Conservatives didn’t always hate the media. The idea of a “liberal media” is a relative recent innovation in conservative thought compared to more time-tested tropes like nationalism and celebrations of business success. Right-wing Americans tended to see the news media as their champion during the New Deal era, when the Republican Party had a weakened national presence while ideological opposition to Franklin Roosevelt’s policies was most clearly articulated by powerful press barons as William Randolph Hearst, Joseph Medill Patterson, and Robert R. McCormick. Newspaper columnists like Westbrook Pegler and George Sokolsky—known for their attacks on FDR, labor unions, and alleged communist infiltration of the government—were widely viewed by conservatives as lonely, heroic muckrakers fighting against a corrupt regime. The comic strip Little Orphan Annie, created by ardent Roosevelt-hater Harold Gray, often featured heroic newspaper editors and reporters fighting against nefarious liberal politicians and devious social reformers.

A small trickle of conservative media criticism emerged after World War II when magazines like Human Events and National Review started arguing that elite publications like The New York Times and Time magazine were insufficiently anti-communist. But the minor current of conservative complaints about liberal media bias became a full flowing river with Barry Goldwater’s run for the presidency in 1964. Because he floated divisive proposals about rolling back Social Security and using nuclear weapons, Goldwater met with an unusually polarized press. Conservatives interpreted the hostile reaction Goldwater sometimes received as proof of a liberal bias. It was perhaps more accurately the product of a centrist bias, the same middle-of-the-road stance that also made the press suspicious of the anti-war movement and the Black Panther party later in the 1960s. But Goldwater used his battles with the press to stoke the fires of right-wing passion. In the unsuccessful negotiations to set the rules of the 1964 presidential debates, which ended up not taking place, Goldwater insisted that reporters not be allowed to ask questions. “You fellows are looking for news, but not necessarily education,” Goldwater complained. “We are trying to educate.” Goldwater was in effect the original Ted Cruz.