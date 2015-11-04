A new NASA study found that Antarctica is gaining more ice than it’s losing. But that isn’t a sign that climate change is slowing down.

A team of researchers from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the University of Maryland in College Park and Maryland-based engineering firm Sigma Space Corporation analyzed satellite data and found that the continent gained 112 billion tons of ice per year from 1992 to 2001. But then that rate slowed down, to 82 billion tons of ice per year between 2003 and 2008. If the trend continues, it would take only 20 or 30 years for the ice melt in Antarctica to outweigh the ice gains, according to Jay Zwally, a NASA glaciologist and the lead author on the study.

“I don’t think there will be enough snowfall increase to offset these losses,” Zwally said in a statement on Friday. In other words, we’re not in the clear.

Zwally’s team’s findings conflict with other studies on ice levels in East Antarctica. “We’re essentially in agreement with other studies that show an increase in ice discharge” in other parts of the continent, Zwally said. “Our main disagreement is for East Antarctica and the interior of West Antarctica; there, we see an ice gain that exceeds the losses in the other areas,” he said.