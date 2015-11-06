Jeb Bush has let himself be turned into a cartoon. The once-formidable front-runner has become a timid and weak loser who can’t help but prattle on in therapy-speak as he’s trying to convince voters he should be commander-in-chief, and every single thing he says only hardens that image, from his bold decision to start saying light swears like “damn” to his confession that, when he was a kid, a critical word from his dad would send him into “a deep spiraling depression." There’s one actual political cartoon that captures it perfectly: Jeb is shown as a chubby dork in bad clothes and glasses, asking a dashing and virile Donald Trump if he can dance with sexy America.

The John Kerry of the 2016 election is Jeb Bush. It’s funny because it was his brother, George W. Bush, who turned war hero Kerry into a simpering loser who couldn’t even order a sandwich correctly. Worse, Jeb has looked especially weak in moments when he was defending his brother's legacy—giving four different answers when asked whether the Iraq war was a good idea, or failing to stop Trump's criticism of W's national security record by saying, with umbrage, "he kept us safe" and then, of 9/11, without awareness of the contradiction, "Do you remember the rubble?" Bush has admitted his performances in the debates haven't been great so far; he has another chance to shake this image at the fourth Republican showdown next Tuesday.

Bush has tried repeatedly to appeal to the youth by demonstrating his love of technology, so it’s fitting that the slow process of transforming a rich and successful two-term governor into a pitiful nerd can be demonstrated so clearly in Vines. I’m a GIF loyalist, but these Vines pull perfect moments from Bush’s own videos and—with their cheery music, looping audio, and closeups of his faces—show how Bush can’t quite bring himself to put his whole heart in the humiliating campaign bullshit. Somehow, for instance, looped in this way, Bush’s voice sounds more pleading and desperately cheery than you would expect from a confident candidate for the most powerful job in the world. (“MacBook Pro, baby!”)

At the start of the election cycle, Jeb was seen as an unstoppable force, with all his money and connections. Then Donald Trump started mocking him as low-energy, and bizarrely, Jeb let the insult get to him. At the second Republican debate, Bush declared his Secret Service code name would be “Eveready”—because that's "very high energy." When Trump said his code name would be “Humble,” an approximately 87 percent better joke, Bush laughed along embarrassingly, as if he was desperate to get Trump to like him. “That’s a good one!”