FRIGID MIDWESTERN WINTER

There's nothing climate change deniers like Donald Trump and Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) love more than a nice snowfall or cold winter to use as proof positive that global warming is a hoax engineered by China and Barbra Streisand. They got their chance a couple winters ago, when temperatures in the Great Lakes region between November 2013 to April 2014 were the lowest they'd been in decades.

But of course, one cold winter doesn't prove or disprove anything. Again, scientists are looking for trends. And when climatologists from the University of Colorado looked back at the temperature record over the last 134 years, they found that the frigid Midwestern winter was incredibly rare, thanks to man-made climate change.

"While a winter comparable to 2013/14 would have been roughly a once-a-decade event in 1881...it has become roughly a once-in-a-thousand years event in 2014," the study found. That change in probability is due to long-term increases in temperature. That's probably good news for Midwesterners, as that extreme wintry weather caused billions of dollars in economic losses.

DROUGHTS IN AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

Drought in the Middle East is a matter of vital concern to US national security, since the failure of crops can enflame pre-existing political tensions and contribute to violent conflict. This has already happened in Syria. Some research also exists linking Syria's unprecedented drought to climate change, and that conclusion is generally supported by a couple studies in the NOAA report.

One study, focusing on Syria, combined observed rainfall data and climate modeling to show that the country's lack of precipitation during the 2013-2014 rainy season was made about 45 percent more likely by climate change. Another study, looking more broadly at the Mediterranean and Middle East, found that at least one of the major drivers of drought in the region—sea surface temperatures in the western Pacific—was definitely amplified by global warming. Two other drivers, central Pacific sea surface temperatures and atmospheric conditions in the North Atlantic, did not appear to be influenced by climate change.

A third study focused on the Horn of Africa, which includes parts of countries such as Kenya and Somalia that also face high food insecurity and political instability. The rainy season that should have arrived in late 2013 was virtually nonexistent, leading to drought in early 2014 and widespread crops failures. That study failed to find a connection between climate change and the lack of rainfall, but it did blame global warming for higher temperatures and increased solar radiation that made the effects of the drought worse.

Studies like this will get better over time, Yoon said, as scientists get more practice and better data-gathering tools. Ultimately, the goal is to provide a real-time answer to the question of "Did this happen because of climate change?" Searching for the causes of particular events also helps scientists understand, and therefore predict, what types of events are likely to occur more or less often in the future. Then, hopefully, we take steps to prepare for them.

This story was originally published by Mother Jones and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.