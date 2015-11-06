“There is no doubt that the equal dignity and responsibility of men and women fully justifies women's access to public functions. On the other hand the true advancement of women requires that clear recognition be given to the value of their maternal and family role, by comparison with all other public roles and all other professions. Furthermore, these roles and professions should be harmoniously combined, if we wish the evolution of society and culture to be truly and fully human.”

Maternity leave, in other words, guarantees that women will not be forced to choose between work and family, but will rather be allowed to value both equally: this much is usually advanced in favor of fair leave policies. What Francis and his predecessor note is that businesses are not only wise to offer generous leave, but obligated to do so by their role in society.

“I've heard people say that the pope is anti-business,” Rubio said, “but I don't think that's correct. He affirms the importance of business, saying, ‘Businesses are an asset for the common good.’ But he is critical of what he calls the 'sacralization of the free market,' inequality, and exclusion. ... Businesses that recognize their employees' rights to a just wage and just working conditions would be assets to the common good because they would be working for a more just, inclusive society.”

While the purpose of business in American society is rarely considered outside providing returns to shareholders and goods and services to the purchasing public, Francis takes a more spiritual view: Businesses are instruments for the common good, meaning they should consider themselves at the service of inclusivity, justice, and overall societal well-being. This means creating not only value for the market, but creating an atmosphere in which families can thrive.

Which Ryan and his political allies would likely all agree with, at least superficially. But for employees of small businesses, part-time workers, and other employees with meager job benefits, the goodwill of an employer might not be enough to guarantee stable family leave. While women in those employment situations might be able to theoretically take time off, there is little assurance they would be able to support themselves and their children while away from work.

“There is no one size fits all for making sure public policy reflects CST [Catholic social teaching],” Charles Camosy, a Fordham University professor of theological and social ethics, noted in an email to the New Republic, “but it is perfectly obvious that—especially for the most vulnerable—unpaid leave often isn't enough. If, say, one is a single parent living paycheck to paycheck, and a pregnancy and/or nativity would mean taking time off of work, then such unpaid leave could mean being kicked out of one's apartment.” Rubio echoed Camosy, adding that “the problem with unpaid leave is that those who earn less can't afford to take unpaid time off. And certainly Pope Francis is concerned with the poor and has been critical of the ways capitalism devalues human life.” A leave mandate without pay, then, doesn’t exactly live up to Francis’s expectations for business or society at large.