The real controversy was over the kind of oil Keystone would be carrying. The tar sands in Alberta, Canada, contain a heavy crude oil, or bitumen, mixed in with sand, clay, and water. Compared to conventional oil, it requires extra energy to mine, dilute, and move, adding to its already hefty greenhouse gas footprint. The oil moved through the Keystone pipeline alone would be the equivalent of adding as much as 27 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year according to a State Department environmental assessment, or 5.5 million cars on the road.

When global oil prices begin to climb again, Canada's oil industry stands to grow massively in the coming years. Alberta’s tar sands contain an estimated 1.7 trillion barrels of oil, if the oil industry figures out how to extract every last drop—and technological advances in mining make it increasingly likely that it will. Alberta’s oil production first passed the one million barrel per day mark in 2004 and nearly doubled to 1.8 million in 2013. By 2020, Alberta’s government predicts that production will grow to 3.7 million barrels a day. Oil and gas companies need new pipelines to move all this oil, which is what makes Keystone so critical.

American environmentalists had little control over the development and decisions made by the more oil-friendly government in Canada. But pipelines needing Obama’s sign-off they could fight. Similar pipelines would normally get rubberstamp approval from the State Department. While Keystone was mired in the bureaucratic delay, the White House approved the Canadian company Enbridge’s application for another cross-border pipeline, the Alberta Clipper, in 2009. Keystone, however, attracted grassroots opposition, as Obama, who had been relatively silent on climate change, prepared for his reelection in 2012. Politically, Keystone became a lightning rod, leading the GOP-controlled Congress to pass a bill to try to force the administration to issue a final decision. The president vetoed it.

Over seven years, Keystone has hit more than a few snags in the states, because the original proposed route cut through the fragile sand dunes of Nebraska’s Sand Hills and a giant aquifer. The company filed a work-around by 2012. Two years later, the State Department issued an environmental assessment that controversially found that Keystone “does not significantly exacerbate the climate problem.” Obama had promised to approve the pipeline only if it wouldn’t “significantly exacerbate” climate change. At this point, TransCanada waited only on Obama’s word, though the administration cited continued litigation in Nebraska as justification for the indefinite delay.

There was a time when Keystone seemed inevitable. In a 2013 New Yorker article, Ryan Lizza noted that Obama in private argued that Keystone wasn’t an important part of his legacy; the EPA was doing the important business of fighting climate change.