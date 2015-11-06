President Obama and the State Department on Friday officially rejected TransCanada’s application to build the Keystone XL pipeline. “The State Department has decided that the Keystone XL pipeline would not serve the national interests of the United States,” Obama said in brief remarks at the White House. “I agree with that decision.”

Obama laid out his reasoning, revealing how closely his thinking aligns with the arguments that climate activists have made for years.

But he did shoot down a central argument made by some activists—that the pipeline would ensure a planetary crisis. He criticized Keystone for playing an “overinflated role” as a “campaign cudgel” in Washington politics, refusing to side with both pro-Keystone supporters who said the pipeline was a silver bullet for economic growth and opponents who said it would cause substantial harm to the climate.

His decision to deny TransCanada’s permit breaks down into four main reasons: