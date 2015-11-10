It’s a lot of work for the payout, especially considering it requires a couple practiced people to pull it off and the most they can take a mark for is the cash in his pocket and his watch. Another team con is to call up someone in the phonebook, pretend to be the cops, and tell them a relative of theirs has been in an accident. The cop wants to get the relative out of a sticky situation, but someone has to pay the tow truck. The mark is asked to drop off money immediately at a city corner. It works, apparently, but Alibi says they ask for something like $40. For a split of $40 that sounds like a lot of work and risk. Desperation may be the mother of invention, but it can usually find a less complicated way to $40 than that.

The reader gets the sense that this kind of con artistry is, for a crew leader like Alibi, a real vocation.

The group cons are on the far artistic side of the hustles Williams and Milton describe. It’s art not just because it requires virtuosity and it’s fun to look at if you know what’s going on, but also because it’s not very utilitarian. For Alibi, the con’s life satisfies a very particular yet understandable set of conditions: He doesn’t want a 9 to 5 job, but he doesn’t have the temperament for violent crime or pimping. He’s quick but not formally educated. The reader gets the sense that this kind of con artistry is, for a crew leader like Alibi, a real vocation. It’s a way for him to use his talents and ingenuity to live in accordance with his day-to-day desires. How many of us can say we do that? It’s the sort of poverty that even capitalists find admirable.

Most of the hustles in The Con Men are not quite so complicated or artistic. As a New Yorker, one of the more enlightening was the operation of Canal Street discount electronics shops. Milton talks to a young man named Daniel who is heir to one of these stores, and he explains how they work. He concedes straight off that the stores are solely for tourists, and once the low sticker price—say, for a camera—gets them in the door, here’s how Daniel hits them: “The zoom lens is going to cost you another $150. The battery costs $150. I got this ten-gig memory that you absolutely need for $150. And I’ll throw in this carry case for $50. … So now I’m making $250 on top of retail, and if I really want to slam you, I’ll switch out the good SLR with a different Canon worth $150.” I always figured there was some sort of scam going on in those stores, but it’s fun to look inside and see how the gears move.

Williams and Milton don’t overlay these accounts with too much theory or analysis, mostly they let their respondents talk. At times this feels like a second-hand guided tour of the ghetto, a weak form that popular urban sociology often lapses into. Talking to a women named Maria, who takes and notarizes bets for the “numbers” street lottery, the authors get only a cursory glance into a complicated social structure that could no doubt fill a volume much larger than Con Men’s slim 250 or so pages. We learn the basics of how bets are made and calculated, how winning numbers are derived from horse races and legit lotteries, but not a lot of depth and no comparative breadth. Though Con Men is an engaging read for a layman and an outsider, I can imagine other academics and certainly hustlers themselves finding it lightweight.

There’s not a lot of academic virtuosity in Milton paying $20 to a young man—Lee—for a half hour interview about his gig selling water on a busy street, but this ends up being perhaps the most interesting section in the book. Lee engages in the most elemental enterprise imaginable: He buys by the case and sells by the bottle, a buck apiece. On a hot day he can move up to 40 an hour and clear $100 for a six-hour day. It’s illegal, but low-risk, and it is convenient for Lee, a dance teacher and college dropout with a taste for dice. “I’m not lazy,” he assures Milton, whose own job doesn’t involve hauling cases of water or standing in the street for hours, “but if I want to lay down for another hour, I’m going to lay down for another hour. I’ve actually never had a regular job before.” One hundred dollars a day isn’t career money, but it is what a young person might make at a solid part-time job.