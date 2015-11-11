Hey, Sen Rubio, welders will have more fulfilling lives if they have studied philosophy. It's the zen of arc welding! — nickkristof

Welders got a shout-out in the undercard debate as well, from Rick Santorum, who said there are “250,000 welder jobs open in America—250,000 welder jobs paying anywhere from $50,000 to $70,000 a year.” The candidates may be pandering to their Milwaukee-area audience; non-metropolitan Eastern Wisconsin has one of the highest levels of employment for welders. But as Adam Peck noted in our live blog, the idea that welders make more than philosophers is debatable. “The national average salary for welders in 2010 was $37,920. Meanwhile, the median starting salary for philosophy majors was $39,900.”

Carson (Sort of) Addresses Growing Doubts About His Biography Carson, “a candidate whose brand has always been trust,” according to Fox Business's moderators, addressed pervasive doubts about the veracity of biographical stories that he has told for years, including that he was offered a “scholarship” to West Point. Carson insisted, “I have no problem with being vetted.” But as Alex Shephard points out on our live blog, Carson actually kind of does: “His strategy for deflecting accusations so far? Talk about Benghazi. He may be dishonest, but Hillary is more dishonest (and she did Benghazi).” That’s exactly what he did. It was an interesting move after Clinton was widely applauded for her October performance before a House special committee on Benghazi.

Trump: "If you don't think walls work, ask Israel." A question from the moderators about immigration gave Trump a chance to address his favorite policy plan: the need for a bigger wall between the U.S. and Mexico. "If you don't think walls work, ask Israel," Trump said. He's used this exact line before: ""Walls work. All you have to do is ask Israel." Trump is pulling out the classics tonight. #GOPDebate" — undefined The flow of immigrants from Central and South America is not exactly analogous to Israel's situation. The West Bank Barrier is designed to protect Israelis from Palestinian suicide bombers. Although the Israeli government claims that the wall has drastically reduced violence, it is known by critics as the "apartheid wall." History has seen plenty of walls of various effectiveness—Hadrian's Wall in the U.K., the Great Wall in China, Berlin's, to name a few. Trump's own plan, which journalist Jorge Ramos called "a massive human rights violation," would cost close to $20 billion even before factoring in maintenance and staffing.