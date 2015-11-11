Mainstream politicians in the GOP have used the plainspoken expression of white supremacy as a reference point, a foil to pass off their own racially informed policies as a matter of respectable ideology. Slashing Medicaid may disproportionately harm black people, but it’s not about race. It’s about out-of-control government spending or turning takers into makers or whatever the prevailing excuse may be. Ted Cruz doesn't hate Latino immigrants, and he's hurt you would even suggest he does. He just wants to enforce the rule of law and protect the border. If that means forcibly uprooting a few million people who happen to be Latinos, then the fault is with the immigrants, not with his lofty principles. This ability to signal racial intent without having to voice it has been critical to the GOP’s success in holding together a fragile coalition that includes far-right grassroots support, financial backing from business elites, and voter turnout from the socially conservative white working class.

But in order for the coded language of racism to work, someone, at some point, has to spell out the code. What we witnessed on Tuesday night was a fairly open discussion of the place anti-Latino racism should occupy in the future of the Republican Party. Jeb Bush and Ohio Governor John Kasich were quick to attack Trump’s xenophobia as both inhumane and impractical. Bush, whose punitive, drawn-out path to citizenship is in line with the GOP leadership’s preferred policy solution, said, “They're doing high-fives in the Clinton campaign right now when they hear this.” A few minutes later, Cruz, who helped defeat bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate in 2013, warned that “if Republicans join Democrats as the party of amnesty, we will lose.”

From a purely tactical perspective, there are compelling arguments to be made either way. Republicans, as liberals enjoy pointing out, are on the wrong side of a major demographic shift in the American electorate. Virulent anti-immigrant rhetoric, you could argue, is not the way to reverse the party’s precipitously poor performance with Latinos, which saw Mitt “Self-Deport” Romney get just 27 percent of the Hispanic vote, compared to Barack Obama’s 71 percent.

It’s also entirely possible that a move away from the hardline would tear apart a party whose fringe has very publicly become its core. The GOP is dominant in the states, where it can do plenty to slow the declining power of its white base—whether through redistricting, social spending cuts, or voter suppression. On the national level, much of the right’s agenda can be accomplished through mere obstructionism. Keeping the party intact, this thinking goes, makes more sense than staking its survival on the off-chance that a less friendly version of Democratic immigration policy will be enough to sway Latinos—who don’t all vote on the basis of immigration, anyway.

As my colleague Jeet Heer wrote, the question of whether anti-Latino racism is a viable political organizing principle moving forward “is crucial not just in determining the party's presidential candidate, but the identity of the GOP.” The answer, however, need not be a choice between the binary presented at the debate. Indeed, if the past is any indication, the best result for the party would be an approach that straddles the two.