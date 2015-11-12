There is a story that Kwame Anthony Appiah tells in his book Cosmopolitanism about his father, a Ghanaian statesman and once-close confidante of the country’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah. Joe Appiah, his son writes, would not consume bushmeat from animals killed in the Ghanaian forest. The elder Appiah, who raised his children in London, attributed his avoidance of bushmeat to his membership in the Ekuona clan of central Ghana’s Asante region, which viewed the West African forest buffalo with sacred reverence. But beyond the Ekuona clan, similar restrictions mark the dietary practices of urban communities worldwide. In fact, Appiah uses his father’s avoidance of bushmeat to introduce the concept of taboo, a society’s collective disapproval of particular personal habits, like certain diets, various acts of sex, or ways of presenting oneself in public. The universality of the taboo, Appiah insists, is the stuff of cosmopolitanism: the paradoxically common experience of revulsion between communities of different identities.

Social theorists like Appiah commonly describe cosmopolitanism as a matter of worldview, which varies along with the human experiences that inform it. This is the case for Appiah himself, whose life as a British Ghanaian who now lives in America is embedded in his studies on the subject. In the introduction to For Love of Country?, a small volume published in 2002, philosopher Martha Nussbaum wrote in defense of cosmopolitanism as an alternative to the insistent patriotism that followed the 9/11 attacks: “[If] our moral natures and our emotional natures are to live in any sort of harmony we must find...our ability to imagine the situation of others to the world of human life as a whole.” Cosmopolitanism, for Nussbaum and the volume’s contributors, is an imaginative state, dependent in large part on the collective compassion of a global public.

These are the sentiments that frame Atossa Araxia Abrahamian’s new book The Cosmopolites: The Coming of the Global Citizen, a report on the many facets of the contemporary “global citizen.” In its highest form, the global citizen—the “cosmopolite,” in Abrahamian’s terms—is a member of all the world’s societies and thus, of none. They inhabit a world defined by the expansive reach of globalization: their schools are international, their friends diverse in origin, and their commerce global. Abrahamian is a global citizen herself—a so-called Third Culture Kid, born in Canada, raised in Switzerland, and a citizen of Iran, where her “parents of Russian and Armenian descent lived before leaving to study in Europe.” In one respect, Abrahamian’s work is her attempt to grapple with the institutional origins of her (lack of) belonging.

In another, it is an investigation into the consequences of global citizenship. She introduces two main forms of global citizenship: one for the wealthy and one for the stateless. The wealthy, like the Syrian-French-Kuwaiti businessman Bashar Kiwan, are members of a jetsetting class, whose claim to multiple passports allows them to conduct business on a global scale with ease. The stateless, like not-quite-Emirati activist Ahmed Abd al-Khaleq, live in the shadow of a system of global capital often built by their labor. For Abrahamian, both the pursuit of global citizenship by the wealthy and its imposition on the stateless poor demonstrate the permeability of the modern nation-state. For those willing and able to buy, the most fundamental responsibility of that state—the enactment and regulation of citizenship—is up for sale. Abrahamian cites the example of the American EB-5 investor visa program, which offers permanent residence—and thus, a path to citizenship—for any foreign individual willing to invest at least half a million dollars in the U.S. economy.