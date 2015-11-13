The Democratic primary has unleashed a new wellspring of hope on the left for sweeping policy changes. The candidates have been knocking themselves out to propose everything from paid family leave to universal public college tuition—and to one-up each other. Progressives, who’ve watched the party hew to the center too many times, have reason to cheer. But the political reality is more sobering: Most of the far-reaching agenda that Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Martin O’Malley have embraced has a slim chance of happening in the next president’s first term, given that Republicans are still likely to control Congress after the 2016 election. (The path to retaking the Senate is extremely narrow, and the path to the House is even more so, thanks to Republican gerrymandering.)

A Democrat who takes over the White House in 2017 is likely to be stuck on the defensive, fending off Republican challenges to President Obama’s accomplishments. That’s not nothing: The Republicans’ promises to dismantle existing legislation and critical regulations—and the high probability that there will be a vacancy on an aging Supreme Court—will ultimately be at the heart of the Democratic case for the White House.

But while a new Democratic president would face serious constraints, there will be leeway to advance new policy priorities through executive action. While Obama has been far more aggressive in taking unilateral action since Republicans won control of Congress in 2010, he hasn’t exhausted the possibilities—as Clinton, Sanders, and O’Malley are well aware. Since their first debate, the candidates have focused more heavily on issues where there’s significant latitude for the executive branch to act without having to rely on Congress—particularly immigration and criminal-justice reform. When the contenders take the debate stage again on Saturday, Democratic voters should pay particular attention to their exchanges on those issues—and keep their ears tuned to what the candidates say, more broadly, about how aggressive they’d be in taking executive action.

Some liberal pundits are already making the case that Clinton is the best suited to the role of a president who has to find creative ways to get around Congress through executive action. “Clinton is clearly more comfortable than the average person with violating norms and operating in legal gray areas,” writes Vox’s Matt Yglesias. “More than almost anyone else around, she knows where the levers of power lie, and she is comfortable pulling them, procedural niceties be damned.” Since the last debate, Sanders has worked to counter that argument by calling for executive action on immigration. “To the degree that Congress is unable to act, it is clear to me that the president of the United States has got to use the powers that are in his province,” the Vermont senator said at a Las Vegas forum on Monday, vowing to shield far more immigrants from deportation within his first 100 days in office.