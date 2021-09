The coveted endorsement does lend some credence to Clinton’s assertion that many of her major backers don’t actually agree with her on anything, but it doesn’t bode well for the SEIU’s ongoing fight for a $15 minimum wage.

No surprise, but Hillary Clinton was won the much-coveted endorsement of SEIU, the union backing #FightFor15 https://t.co/4qohjIKb2V — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) November 17, 2015

This is a matter of some controversy in the labor movement sense Clinton, of course, is the Democratic candidate who doesn't support $15 — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) November 17, 2015

Oh well! Sometimes you have to make tough choices in exchange for hopefully something.