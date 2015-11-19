No principle of selection appeared to govern Kaplan’s database, except one: the preference of twentieth century anthropology for colonized peoples. Around two thirds of the data in his studies were gathered from native Americans. Thus the data the Kaplan group itself collected comprise a twice-told story of disappearance: the dreams and various other streams of consciousness—the “passing thoughts”—of people who saw their traditional ways of life, and their traditional ways for transmitting them, disappearing. And then—wouldn’t you know it?—the machine for preserving these quickly disappearing testaments of the inmost self gradually disappeared as well. The database of dreams was jettisoned in the mid-sixties.

Part of the problem was that the main work of Kaplan’s group, the gathering together of disparate data sets, wasn’t actually very sexy. While many social scientists agreed that there was a need for “systematic scientific data preservation”, very few really wanted to be especially involved in doing the work. Other reasons for the failure of the database of dreams are easy enough to understand in retrospect. Reading about it now, the collapse of Kaplan’s “Kubla Khan” will surprise no one familiar with the perennial difficulties of objectifying the subjective. Consider, for example the difficulty of reconciling the work of transcribing dreams with the imperatives of a uniform system of compilation.

And then there was the growing awareness that the kind of data that Kaplan and his group were collecting could be used to cast its subjects in the worst light. In 1964, Saul Friedman published an article in Newsweek entitled “The Sick Navahos”, drawing on Kaplan’s work. The article cast the Navajo as a people beset by superstition, schizophrenia and alcoholism, among a whole host of other disorders. The fact that Kaplan strenuously opposed the image of the Navajo put forth in Friedman’s article and moreover “had always confronted the overgeneralizing tendencies in culture-and-personality research” wasn’t enough to save his project from a “diplomatic nightmare” with the tribe. The article “essentially got Bert banned from continuing his research” among the Navajo.

What might strike us now with the shock of the obsolete is the idea that anyone could have dreamed of doing all this compiling in the first place.

All of this helped bring about the discrediting of Kaplan’s project. What might strike us now with the shock of the obsolete is the idea that anyone could have dreamed of doing all this compiling in the first place, and could have believed that there was a pressing reason for doing so. The sense of urgency that underwrote the database of dreams was the “international scale utopian” conviction, common in the social sciences around the middle of the last century that “a global understanding of man” was thought to be both crucial and possible. As the idea and ideals that originally animated Kaplan and his group disappeared, so did enthusiasm for their project.

How distant such idealism seems now: the strange idea that a vast gathering together of the most personal tokens and testaments can “somehow benefit[ . . .] human kind” is as distant as the prospect of a universal language or an untroubled dream of nuclear power. Nowadays, the gathering of personal details into a vast cloud of data is more likely to look like the work of a nightmare conspiracy to control and commodify our lives, a conspiracy as vast and penetrative as anything that any theorist could dream up in her darkest hour.

But the happier dream that dwelt at the center of the database of dreams isn’t so far from the waking, or nearly waking lives we live now. (I say nearly waking: think how often, while on-line, we are near sleep.) Think how many of us entrust the most evanescent elements of our personal lives—children’s drawings, puppy pictures and status updates—to new social media able to preserve all this detail better than any mother or grandmother could. And don’t we obscurely imagine that the preservation of all those cherished, disposable intimacies is about saving something beyond our own personal time-lines? Don’t we dimly hope that these disposable tokens of our private lives can somehow be gathered together to form some enduring, endearing common ground to replace all the common grounds we have lost and continue to lose? The database of dreams may have only just begun.