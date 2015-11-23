This list of crime stats, which came from a neo-Nazi source, paints black people as the chief murderers of white and black people—all while suffering minimal death, percentage-wise, at the hands of the police. Of course, it’s all lies. The FBI’s crime report from 2014 indicated that black people, for the most part, kill black people. Likewise, white people mostly kill white people. This makes sense, due to proximity. By sharing the graphic, Trump wasn’t expressing an earnest concern about murder and crime in America; it was to make black folks appear responsible for our country’s sins.



The Republican Party has long practiced “dog-whistle” racial and sexual politics, and we’re used to the promotion of policies that are deleterious to black communities—but not so much the literal promotion of violent acts against us.

The false graphic, the 9/11 lie, and the assault on Southall were more significant than each individual event might have appeared in their separate tabloid garishness. Seen together, the twisted worldview comes into focus: Not only are black and brown people the chief architects of murder in America, but also apparently enjoy the exercise of our inherent criminality. It fits right in with Trump’s recent embrace of the fascist policy of registering Muslim citizens in a national database and requiring them to wear public identification. He condones the assault on black and brown bodies while simultaneously criminalizing us, all to discourage any sympathy. Why should anyone hear calls for an appreciation for black lives, for instance, if black murderers are not only killing their own at such crazy rates, but are also the primary slayers of white folks?



Trump condones the assault on black and brown bodies while simultaneously criminalizing us, all to discourage any sympathy.

This misuse of data is not unique to Trump, of course. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani insisted last year on NBC’s Meet the Press that too much attention was being paid to police killings of unarmed black people and that black communities needed to instead focus on “the fact that 93 percent of blacks in America are killed by other blacks”—the reason, he claimed, for the heavy police presence in those communities. Giuliani didn’t say a word about white communities needing similar policing, but in 2011, white offenders committed 83 percent of white homicides. In 2014, it was 82 percent, but Giuliani couldn’t have known that last stat at the time. When he said those words on NBC, it was still late November of last year—coincidentally, the exact same morning that Tamir Rice died in a Cleveland hospital.

The most Trump has to worry about here is his political future, and that seems in pretty good shape; his polling strength seems renewed after the recent terrorist attacks in Paris. The stakes for those of us whom Trump scapegoats for votes, potentially even a future Tamir Rice, are much higher. We are left to be increasingly concerned about how our fellow citizens, particularly the police, approach us in everyday interactions. We become inhuman and beastlike, as Brown did in the eyes of the Ferguson cop who killed him. Our children magically transform into adults, as officers considered a bleeding Tamir to be at the scene of his shooting. (“Shots fired, male down, um, black male, maybe 20,” one said.)

Just as this idea of an inherent criminality is forced upon people of color, we are similarly pushed to accept police as universally heroic and deserving of the benefit of the doubt. There’s at least one case, Tamir’s, in which that is plainly not the case. Whether or not his death was the result of a racist act is less my concern, frankly, than the fact that it fits an all-too-familiar script of immediate and inherent suspicion. It is a mindset that made a boy with a toy into a threat, one that will only continue to prevail if the likes of Donald Trump are given the reins of power.

Listen to the newest episode of Intersection, featuring an interview with Tamir Rice’s grandmother.