Tamir Rice was a 12-year-old boy from Cleveland, Ohio. He liked basketball, and going out to restaurants. He was a bit tall for his age. He had a best friend, and an older sister.

Tamir was a normal kid with a regular life. His death, tragically, was neither.

On November 22, 2014, Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann shot Tamir as he was playing with an unloaded BB gun outside a rec center, with his sister nearby. He died the next day.