You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Donald Trump is surging in the wake of the Paris attacks.

The real estate magnate was in the news all weekend for a series of racist provocations, including tweeting bogus crime statistics that originated from a neo-Nazi account and implying that “thousands” of Muslims in New Jersey celebrated on 9/11. 

But whatever he’s doing, it’s working. CBS reports that Trump has strengthened his lead in Iowa after weeks in which Ben Carson threatened to displace him, while in New Hampshire he remains dominant. 

And a poll from The Washington Post/ABC finds that among Republicans and Republican-leading independents, Trump leads on the issue of terrorism by a “wide margin,” even if he lags behind Hillary Clinton among all voters.

In response to the Paris attacks, Trump has called for the surveillance of “certain mosques” and bringing back the practice of waterboarding terrorism suspects.

Ryu Spaeth

Ryu Spaeth is an editor at New York magazine.

Read More:
Politics, Donald Trump, Election 2016, Republican Primary 2016