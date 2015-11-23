Donald Trump is surging in the wake of the Paris attacks.

The real estate magnate was in the news all weekend for a series of racist provocations, including tweeting bogus crime statistics that originated from a neo-Nazi account and implying that “thousands” of Muslims in New Jersey celebrated on 9/11.

But whatever he’s doing, it’s working. CBS reports that Trump has strengthened his lead in Iowa after weeks in which Ben Carson threatened to displace him, while in New Hampshire he remains dominant.

And a poll from The Washington Post/ABC finds that among Republicans and Republican-leading independents, Trump leads on the issue of terrorism by a “wide margin,” even if he lags behind Hillary Clinton among all voters.