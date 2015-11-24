This becomes less mysterious when you consider, Wilson explains, that children before the 1960s found nursery food dreary, if not disgustingly bland, and were eager to grow out of it: watery rice pudding, mung beans. In Britain, these foods were so hated that in 1912 and 1913 educators from both elite private schools and charity schools for children in the slums convened in London to debate their menus. One delegate denounced rice pudding as “a specialized sort of cruelty,” and several confessed their students often left it uneaten; but with the coming of the First World War, their cause was dropped. The food wasn’t much better in the United States. In his 1894 book, Luther Emmett Holt, a doctor from upstate New York who proclaimed himself the country’s “foremost authority on babies,” earnestly forbade fresh bread, cakes, and most types of meat and fish, with a special warning about salad. At a time of higher infant mortality, porridgy, mushy fare was considered “digestible” and less likely to make a young child sick.

For those reared on such a cautious diet, food was the passport to the adult world, and the adult world—of dinner parties, dances, travel—offered a chance to try something new and more interesting. This was broadly true for people from all but the poorest backgrounds, though for the upper and middle classes, opportunities were much more extravagant. In her memoir The Gastronomical Me, the great food writer M.F.K. Fisher describes being “dumb with pleasure at my own importance” the first time she tasted an oyster, at a school Christmas party in the 1920s. “My new-born gourmandise,” she writes ominously, “sent me toward an unknown rather than a known sensuality.” Before she knew it, she was wriggling out of a friend’s embrace to shut herself in the pantry, among the stores of voluptuous, iced mollusks.

It’s harder to imagine a generation raised on string cheese and curly fries—food designed to be appealing and fun—feeling quite so starved for adventure. A typical weeknight dinner from my own childhood in England in the 1990s might consist of turkey dinosaurs with a side of potato smiley faces—which sounds more like a reenactment of Jurassic Park than a nutritious meal. As the freezer packets would have told you, we got our protein from reconstituted turkey pieces, sculpted into T. rex and brontosaurus shapes, with a breadcrumb coating. The potato bites were breaded circles with holes for the eyes and mouth (since rebranded as Mas#tags). So to me it’s not surprising that today the restaurant scene for millennials—in London as in New York—more often than not means upscale children’s classics: “grown-up” burgers, artisanal pizza, and truffled mac and cheese. (You could probably tell the story of the rise of this style of restaurant through the career of Danny Meyer, whose first restaurant, Union Square Café, severed the link between traditional French cooking and fine dining in 1985; in 2004 he launched Shake Shack.)

The good news in the book is that some of our bad habits—even the bad habits we’ve passed on to our offspring—can in theory be undone. Through extensive retraining of our palates, we can learn new responses to the foods we think we ardently dislike, replacing disgust with acceptance. First Bite collects an impressively wide range of success stories from this front. One is Tiny Tastes, a system developed at University College London that asks children to eat a pea-sized amount of one food they dislike every day for two weeks. Wilson doesn’t give figures on its success rate, though she does report that it made dinner with her own children “more positive and mellow.” Moreover, when therapists used a similar system to treat autistic children who had severely restricted food preferences, the results were remarkable. One child went from a diet of hot dogs and cheese sandwiches to a repertoire of 65 different foods.

The careful gathering of scientific and historical studies in Wilson’s book is meant to do more than convince us change is possible. While First Bite does not introduce itself as a self-help guide, its pages contain a generous portion of no-pressure advice, doled out in a sensible but soothing manner. If you are going to change your whole manner of eating, it’s implied, you’ll want some sense of what that might feel like. You’ll want to be able to imagine yourself tasting a food you once passionately feared. “Assuming that you don’t retch or die, maybe you try the experiment again,” Wilson gently proposes. “Over time, you forget that this food was ever strange. It settles into something like a pleasure. … Now, it is the old hungers and habits—the sickly sugar head rush, the lingering salty aftertastes—that feel uncomfortable. Given enough repetitions, the new ways of eating may become as familiar and sweet to you as milk.”

I should be the first person to endorse this well-reasoned gospel of change. When I was in my late teens, I didn’t know any adult as picky as Diane; I couldn’t imagine my own eating habits being any better than hers by the time I’d reach my forties. The only real drawback of the bread-and-potatoes diet I loved was the worry they would leave me vulnerable to any number of the serious illnesses I read about with increasing obsessiveness. That was, eventually, enough to make me improvise a Tiny Tastes-style regimen for myself: I selected a new vegetable to cook with each week for the best part of a year. Spinach, I discovered, could be buried underneath layers of phyllo pastry; chunks of red bell pepper could be softened by sautéing, then disguised in a frittata. I conquered everything but broccoli.

Just as junk led me to real food, so picky eating led me to gastronomy.

Still, it’s the picky eater I find myself aligning with. I find it hard to let go of the idea that the foods we like are a central part of who we are. A world in which all foods are deemed equally palatable and equally worthy of consumption seems a less exciting one. Being picky allowed me to make stark distinctions between the tastes and textures that were transcendent and those that were horrifying. It showed me how every aspect of food could matter and paved the way for revelations about flavor. It’s with only mild embarrassment that I admit I fell in love with roast chicken via Walker’s Roast Chicken Crisps, the British equivalent of Lay’s; they convinced me there was something better than the pale, waterlogged bird I’d always declined to eat on Sundays. Only years later did I encounter the real thing and leave behind its junky predecessor. Just as junk led me to real food, so picky eating led me to gastronomy, with its potential for rapture over grapefruit as well as French fries.

In my day-to-day habits also, I still have too much in common with some of the more disordered eaters in First Bite, eating more toast and crackers than greens. A system like Tiny Tastes can only do so much to transform an individual life: It can help reset preferences for flavor and texture, but it can’t alter the environment in which we have to shop for ingredients, find time for meals, or (almost bound to end in defeat) coordinate people to share them with. Even for those of us who now genuinely enjoy the “right” foods, it’s difficult to plan healthy, cooked meals when you have a job and a commute to wrangle. Turkey Dinosaurs provided a working parent in the ’90s with the greatest gift they could have hoped for: time.

If we really want to sort out the disorder in our eating habits, then understanding the way we learn new tastes is just the beginning. In the meanwhile, we’re stuck in a strange relationship with our highest culinary ambitions—something like unrequited love. As the feminist critic Sandra M. Gilbert recently pointed out in her book, The Culinary Imagination, “You might … be munching popcorn and sipping Diet Coke while watching Meryl Streep perform as Julia Child in Julie and Julia.” You might acquire adventurous tastes, but for various reasons—a lack of time or facilities, or a decision to reject traditionally feminine tasks like cooking—you might only rarely indulge them.