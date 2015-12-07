The idea of a species may be fundamental to biology; but science offers no precise definition of what a species actually is. Anyone can recognize a black bear and a cardinal as distinct animals, but what about two minnows scooped from separate ponds? For centuries, taxonomists delineated species based on morphology, ecology, and behavior, but there was never any standard method to their classifications. Some taxonomists lumped different populations together based on general similarities, while others split them apart based on minor variances. A taxonomist named C. Hart Merriam working in the United States in the 1880s insisted that there were at least 86 species of grizzly bear in the collection of the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

“I look at the term species as one arbitrarily given for the sake of convenience to a set of individuals closely resembling each other,” Charles Darwin wrote in The Origin of Species in 1859. Nevertheless, his theory of evolution helped biologists in the twentieth century land on what seemed like a firmer definition: A species was not simply a group of animals that looked alike, but rather a population whose members could reproduce only with each other. This was called the “biological species” concept. Over time, the thinking went, populations became divided by geographical or other barriers and evolved separately from each other, never to reunite. “The origin of species is therefore simply the evolution of some difference—any difference at all—that prevents the production of fertile hybrids between populations under natural conditions,” Wilson wrote.

There were always problems with that definition, though. For one thing, it did not account for asexual reproduction. And plant biologists have long recognized hybridization as an important element of floral evolution. In the 1950s, waterfowl biologists observed crossbreeding between different varieties of North American duck. It was not until biologists gained the ability to examine animals’ DNA in the 1980s, though, that they began to discover that species do not always fit the categories that men have drawn around them. “The process of admixture seems to some people obscene or improper, but actually there are hundreds of hybrid zones known in vertebrates,” Wayne said. The red wolf was not, perhaps, the perfect poster child of an endangered species, but it was a window into the way evolution operates.

As genetic testing has become more common, biologists have found increasing evidence of hybridization among distinct species. Bobcat and lynx are hybridizing in Canada. The clymene dolphin is entirely a hybrid of two other dolphin species. Scientists have theorized that climate change may be the cause of some hybridization, as animals migrate outside of their traditional ranges and encounter new species. The “pizzly bear,” for example, is a cross between a polar bear and a grizzly bear. But the polar bear and grizzly bear genomes show that the two species have exchanged genes throughout history. So have grizzly bears and black bears. Even human beings aren’t quite as distinct as we once thought. The genomes of European and East Asian peoples contain genetic material from long-extinct Neanderthals, indicating that hybridization has played a role in our own development as Homo sapiens.

“I look at the term species as one arbitrarily given for the sake of convenience,” Charles Darwin wrote in The Origin of Species.

Evolution had always been represented as a “tree of life,” with animals diverging from each other until each species slotted into a terminal bud. In recent years, however, scientists have begun to adopt a more dynamic view of what constitutes a species. In 2011, Frank Rheindt and Scott Edwards, two researchers at Harvard, published a paper about hybridization in the scientific journal The Auk. They argued that “introgression”—the scientific term for when genes of one species enter the genome of another species through hybridization—had long been “underappreciated” and was, in fact, an “important and pervasive mechanism” in evolution. It allowed for the rapid introduction of “advantageous novelty” into a species’ gene pool. For example, the Neanderthal genes in the human genome affect the outer skin cells that produce hair, which researchers have suggested might have helped Homo sapiens adapt to colder climates when they migrated out of Africa some 60,000 years ago. Another research paper indicated that Tibetans gained the genes that help them breathe at high altitudes from the Denisovans, another ancient and extinct member of the Homo genus.

It is possible, certainly, for distinctive forms to be lost through hybridization. Non-native rainbow trout, for instance, have overwhelmed some of their idiosyncratic relatives in Western streams. But it is also possible for new forms to arise. No animal has demonstrated the rapid evolutionary advantages of hybridization better than the coyote. The coyote was native to the Great Plains but pushed eastward in the twentieth century into wolves’ former range along a front from Texas to southern Canada. The expansion, however, was not in lockstep. The coyotes that spread via Canada colonized new territory at a rate five times faster than their southern counterparts. A research team at the New York State Museum in Albany found that the northern coyotes encountered and hybridized with Algonquin wolves in Canada, producing larger offspring that could more easily hunt deer in Northeastern forests. These hybrid “coywolves” then spread into New York and Maine, states that had lacked wild canids since the nineteenth century. Evolution, a process that typically took thousands of years, had created a new form in a matter of decades. Hybridization held the key.

The coyotes that spread more slowly along the southern route did not encounter wolves—not, anyway, until they reached North Carolina’s Albemarle Peninsula. The Fish and Wildlife Service had chosen to reintroduce red wolves into the wild there in large part because it was coyote-free. But by the 1990s coyotes had reached the Atlantic Coast. The agency detected the first red wolf-coyote hybridization in 1993. In 2000, it declared that hybridization with coyotes was once again the greatest threat to the red wolf’s survival.

At first, the Fish and Wildlife Service trapped and removed the coyotes, but it couldn’t stem the invasion. Then it experimented with a different method. Both red wolves and coyotes are territorial, so the government began to sterilize coyotes rather than remove them. The infertile coyotes couldn’t breed with red wolves, but they defended their territory from fertile competitors, thus creating a buffer around the red wolves. It was an intensive and costly project, requiring a big portion of the program’s $1 million annual budget, but it worked—at least for a while.

Then, in July 2013, North Carolina authorized the hunting of coyotes at night. The Fish and Wildlife Service had managed to keep the coyotes at bay, but now the wolves were once again threatened by hunters, many of whom couldn’t tell the animals apart. This was a point environmental groups highlighted that fall when they sued the state, seeking to ban coyote hunting in the five counties where the red wolf roamed. “It is practically impossible for an untrained person evaluating these species in the field, at night, presumably at a distance, to definitively identify either species,” Michael Chamberlain, an ecology professor at the University of Georgia, testified in the case. In May 2014, a federal judge sided with the environmental groups and imposed a preliminary injunction banning coyote hunting in the red wolf recovery area. “There is a reasonable certainty of imminent harm, killing, or wounding of red wolves,” Judge Terrence Boyle wrote in his decision.

Local landowners and hunters were furious, and many of them seized on the research calling into question the red wolf’s status as a species. They fumed about the lawsuit on internet message boards, where they called the Red Wolf Recovery Program an “obscene disaster” and an “experiment gone horribly wrong.” The most vocal poster, a landowner named Jett Ferebee, complained that the wolves had chased the deer and rabbits off his property. He called red wolves “genetically engineered super coyotes” that the Fish and Wildlife Service “needed to invent [and] hired a zoo in Washington State to construct.” (He declined to comment to the New Republic.) After the judge temporarily banned coyote hunting altogether, the message boards lit up again. On Facebook, Ted Nugent called for Fish and Wildlife employees to be “convicted of their entrenched fraud, deceit & anti-hunting agenda.”

In October 2014, the environmental groups reached a settlement with the state to lift the ban on coyote hunting. Under the agreement, North Carolina would educate the public about red wolves, list the red wolf as a threatened species under state law, and require permits for coyote hunting in the red wolf recovery area. But by then, the Fish and Wildlife Service (which also declined to comment to the New Republic) had already instituted a review of the Red Wolf Recovery Program to determine whether to continue it at all. The agency promised an answer in the first three months of 2015, then went silent. In late June, it announced that it would need until 2016 to decide the red wolf’s fate. At the announcement of the delay, one journalist asked whether the U.S. government might let red wolves go extinct again in the wild. It’s “one of many possibilities,” the answer came back.



Source: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The government has spent tens of millions of dollars on the red wolf, but it is clear now that the population will never grow large enough to remove the animal from the Endangered Species list. “To the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Endangered Species list is a to-do list, something to be checked off,” said Ronald Nowak. “They don’t recognize that there are some species that will just never be non-endangered.”

To some biologists, the red wolf demonstrates how wrongheaded it is for the Fish and Wildlife Service to organize its conservation efforts around species in the first place, given how fuzzy the concept has proven. “I think it’s nonsensical for us to argue conservation-management practices on the basis of genomes that haven’t been impacted by genes from other species,” said Michael Arnold, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Georgia. “If we do that ... then there won’t be anything conserved.”

Instead, Arnold suggested a whole new paradigm for the natural world: not a “tree of life,” with its ever-multiplying and distinct branches, but a “web of life,” with species continually diverging and recombining over time —a truer picture of what actually happens in nature. He proposed that rather than spending conservation money to preserve what we have defined as a species, the U.S. government should buy up tracts of land and let natural evolutionary processes—including hybridization—run their course.

Scientists had hoped that DNA testing would yield clear definitions for animal species. Instead, it’s revealed just how impossible such precise determinations are. And yet few would suggest jettisoning the concept of a species altogether: It is, as E.O. Wilson wrote, too fundamental to human ideas of nature. The difference would be recognizing that a species is a human construction rather than a biological reality—a shift in perspective that would, if anything, give conservationists more flexibility to pursue their goals. “The Endangered Species Act is tied to typology, where it should be more oriented toward process,” Wayne said.

In this view, the red wolf need not be a paragon of genetic purity in order to deserve protection; it need only fill a niche in its ecosystem that no other animal does. Jenks echoed this point as well. “It should be about what an animal does in its habitat, and preserving that habitat, that ecology,” she said.

What that would mean for conservation efforts on the ground in North Carolina remains unclear. For the Fish and Wildlife Service, rescuing the red wolf from extinction is one of its greatest accomplishments. But as the agency continues to deliberate about the future of the recovery program, it has also signaled that it doesn’t have much heart left in the red wolf fight. This summer, a female red wolf wandered onto a landowner’s property in Hyde County. Typically, Fish and Wildlife employees trapped and removed unwanted red wolves from private property, but the wolves often journeyed back, and fed-up landowners have started to deny the agency access to their land. Rather than skirmish with another angry resident, the agency capitulated. It gave the man permission to shoot and kill the red wolf—a decision that drew the ire of environmental groups, who launched a lawsuit against the agency. On June 17, the man picked up a gun and, for the first time since the 1960s, intentionally took aim at and lawfully killed the red wolf. When he handed the corpse over to the Fish and Wildlife Service, they discovered that the wolf was nursing. Her pups would not survive without her care.