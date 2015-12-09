Illustration by François Maumont

In the middle of October, Danny Meyer made a momentous announcement: He would eliminate tipping in all 13 of his restaurants by the end of 2016 and raise menu prices in order to boost his employees’ pay. Word came three weeks after Tom Colicchio, who long ago opened Gramercy Tavern with Meyer, announced he would eliminate tipping at lunch at Craft. Meyer’s “hospitality included” system will not be the familiar mandatory service charge for parties over six; there will be no “additional service” on the check guilting customers into paying more on top of the automatic gratuity. The change, which began in November at The Modern, his restaurant in the Museum of Modern Art, involves raising menu prices 20 to 35 percent and listing one total on the check: no tip line, no “additional service” line, no way to leave extra money except cold cash on the table or palmed on the way to the door. Meyer says he is emulating Uber, right down to a new five-star rating system for customers to fill out.

The change is long overdue, especially for anyone who faces human-adding-machine confusion at the end of a long dinner. Tipping is a ridiculous, antiquated system that almost never does what diners think it does and neglects half the staff working equally hard to give you a good dinner. Think a few dollars more will reward that nice server who brought you four bottles of Vouvray to help you find one you liked, or a few dollars less will punish the server who brought a 1995 Bordeaux to the table stone-cold and feigned condescending bafflement when you said red should never be served at less than 65 degrees? Think again. At almost any high-end restaurant, tips are pooled: An extra or withheld dollar or two will result in a few cents’ difference that will never be traced to you. Your gesture is both mute and moot.

The best way to get your message across is not through passive-aggressive punishment or misplaced largesse. It’s to say something to the server or manager at the exact moment you’re unhappy, give them a chance to right a wrong, and either come back or withhold your future business. Besides, most people tip what they tip no matter what they feel on a given night. The annual variance in tips, said Nick Kokonas, the owner with chef Grant Achatz of Chicago restaurants Alinea and Next, before his restaurants did away with tipping about five years ago, was 0.1 percent. Again: mute and moot.

Most galling to anyone like me who cares about the economic ecosystem of a restaurant, not to mention lofty matters like food justice and racial and gender equality, is that in most states tips, by law, belong to servers who are in view of diners. It is illegal in many states for owners to distribute them to workers who, through somewhat arbitrary definitions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, are not tip-eligible employees. Well-meaning attempts to let the almost-tip-eligible share tips—for instance, giving telephone-working “reservationists” a few hours at the check stand or sommeliers a cut of tips even though they’re salaried managers—can result in class-action lawsuits that cost restaurateurs millions in settlements. Not every restaurateur who tries to give busboys and prep cooks a share of the tips is noble, of course; large operators can try to systematically exploit the tip system to beef up miserly wages to non-tipped employees, and they deserve to be sued. But the stars you read about paying settlements—like Mario Batali and Daniel Boulud—are much too smart, nobility aside, to try to skim tips.