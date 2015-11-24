In Texas, most refugee services are carried out by private organizations that receive funding in the form of contracts from the state. This has been one of the ways, Moorhead said, that Texas has managed to put relatively little of its own tax revenue into social services. But many of these private organizations are faith-based, and their commitment to aiding refugees flows from their overall religious orientation. For that reason, the commission’s directive to suspend all aid to Syrian refugees struck several such faith-based charities as an infringement upon their free exercise of religion.



In a notice posted on its website and Facebook page, the Catholic Charities of Dallas stated, “We are called by the Gospel to reach out to all those in need,” adding that, “Catholic Charities of Dallas will continue to serve all refugees.” The citation of the Gospel places the brewing conflict between the state of Texas and its faith groups in line with several other high-profile religious freedom cases that have played out over the last several years, including court battles involving Hobby Lobby and the Little Sisters of the Poor.

As soon as faith groups received the Health and Human Services Commission’s letter last week, Moorhead said, her phone began to ring. “People were calling from the offices of denominational groups saying, ‘Hey, what’s going on? We feel like this is threatening the freedom of this entire denomination, if the refugee organizations we have can’t do their work.’” On Wednesday Moorhead will host a conference call with more than 75 faith groups to prepare a strategy to respond to the commission’s demands. Religious liberty will be at the forefront of their conversation, she said.

“Efforts to restrict the ability of such charities/non-profits could certainly be interpreted [as a limitation of religious freedom],” Mark Silk, director of the Greenberg Center for the Study of Religion in Public Life at Trinity College, wrote in an email to the New Republic. “The question is whether such policies would meet the legal test required to restrict such faith-based activities.” Silk noted that both the faith groups and the state will have to demonstrate specific burdens should the matter of religious freedom end up litigated in court.

Faith groups, Silk said, “would have to argue that preventing them from conducting the activities would substantially burden their religion free exercise.” The state, meanwhile, would have to “prove to a judge’s satisfaction that restricting the activities was a compelling interest and that that interest was being enforced by the least restrictive means.”