The need for reform in Chicago is particularly urgent. The Guardian reported in October that from 2004 to 2015, more than 7,000 people were “disappeared” at an off-the-books interrogation house called Homan Square. Essentially, this was extraordinary rendition, Chicago-style. Nearly 6,000 of those detainees were black. The city has spent more than $520 million dollars in the last decade on settlements, judgments, and legal fees related to police misconduct; more than $84 million in 2013 alone. That doesn’t include the $5 million settlement the city agreed to pay Laquan’s family in April. This is all in absence, largely, of any criminal consequences for those on the force committing these abuses and killings. Sure, disgraced former police commander Jon Burge just finished spending all of four years behind bars after running a torture ring that traumatized more than 100 black men. But Van Dyke, who himself has faced a litany of civilian complaints, is the first Chicago cop to be charged with murder since 1980.



We’ve been watching police beatings and killings captured on camera since well before then—since the civil rights movement against Jim Crow, in fact. But in this technological moment when anyone with the proper cellphone can be a cinematographer, Laquan’s death may be the most savage police killing yet submitted for public consumption. That’s even considering Eric Garner’s NYPD chokehold, the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland, and the cold-blooded murder of Walter Scott in South Carolina. Perhaps other than Scott’s shooting, it is the most obviously criminal, as well.

So why did it take us this long to get here, to a point where Van Dyke was finally brought up on charges and the video released? We can blame the cover-up effort documented by the Chicago Reporter, one that was foiled when a city whistleblower told a local attorney and a journalist that Laquan’s case “wasn’t being vigorously investigated.” You could even argue that the $5 million settlement for the McDonald family held things up, given that one of its conditions was to lock away the video from public view. However, that would give Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez a real pass here. She has had that video since last year, and claimed at Tuesday’s press conference that she’d made the decision to charge Van Dyke weeks ago, but was waiting for the feds to complete their own investigation.

I’m sure I echo the frustration of a lot of Chicagoans when I ask: What the hell for? Anyone with a lick of common sense and a good set of eyes can watch that video and known that they’ve witnessed a murder. Why did it require a journalist’s lawsuit and a nationwide outcry to push Alvarez’s schedule up?

The video, of course. Given precedents in other cities—including the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, that began one year ago when we learned Darren Wilson wouldn’t face charges for killing Michael Brown—it may seem understandable that not only Alvarez would want to make sure charges were filed before the video was made public, but that Emanuel and McCarthy would seek to maintain order. But as with the burned police car last November 24 in Ferguson, the concern cities have for property still seems to take precedence over the urgency for police reform, something that Chicago ignores to the peril of its other priorities. The settlement money they’re paying could otherwise be paying for infrastructure, education, or other dire civic needs. Instead, Chicago and cities like it continue to subsidize bad police behavior, with little accountability for the officers themselves.