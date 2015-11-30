On April 22, 1970, 20 million people joined rallies across the United States to celebrate the first Earth Day. One-hundred thousand people in New York City joined in what The New York Times called “an ecological carnival,” swarms overtook the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and schools in small towns held trash pick-ups. When the fanfare subsided, the grassroots show of support was a boon to environmental groups, who saw their membership surge 38 percent between 1969 and 1972. Major organizations like the Sierra Club grew in stature and quickly assumed the mantle of the environmental movement in Washington. And for the past 50 years, the mainstream portrait of the environmental movement has been dominated by large organizations lobbying officials and advocating legislative change in the nation’s capital.

Media coverage and popular opinion often paid little mind to frontline and indigenous groups quietly fighting power plants, polluters, or land appropriators in their own communities. This limited view has always been damaging to the movement, as was apparent even back in 1970. On CBS News, Walter Cronkite spoke bluntly. “By one measurement, Earth Day failed,” he said following the marches. “It did not unite. Its demonstrators were predominantly young, predominantly white.” After its first celebration, Earth Day became emblematic of the modern environmental movement, and its narrow symbolism—which left little room for the communities most affected by environmental ills—would continue to haunt the movement’s progress.

Recently, however, the environmental movement has found a way to bring together onetime disparate groups—overcoming its too-centralized political exterior to unite the scattered and diverse actions that are its strength. “You have big green groups and frontline local environmental justice groups and trade unions, that have a complex history but are now talking, putting aside their differences,” said Iain Keith, campaign director for Avaaz, one of the organizers of the major climate marches that had been scheduled to take place in Paris during the U.N. climate conference. “That was unthinkable two years ago.”

The Paris marches, which French authorities called off in the wake of the terrorist attacks in the city, were meant to be the coming out party for this new face of the environmental movement. In organizing the events, partners focused on engaging intersectional groups concerned with human rights, labor, and religion. “It will take everyone to change everything,” became the activists’ rallying cry. “No one organization, no constituency, no sector, not even one aspect of the movement is going to build enough power to take on all the various interests that keep the status quo,” said Paul Getsos, national coordinator of the People’s Climate Movement, a group that formed in 2014 to build on energy from that year’s People’s Climate March in New York. And though the environmental movement still suffers from homogeneity, “there’s a growing acknowledgment that we need each other, that one single strategy won’t solve the problem,” said May Boeve, director of 350.org, an organization that began with a grassroots group of Middlebury College students and now has staff in 15 countries. “Collaboration is born out of necessity.”

