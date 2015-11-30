Paris, city of romance, doesn’t seem so romantic these days. The terrorist attacks that struck the city in mid-November were a horrific reminder—as if one were necessary—of a creeping, inchoate threat whose strikes can’t be easily predicted, let alone stopped.

The global campaign against climate change that today will descend on Paris has, similarly, lost an air of innocence it once had. And that bodes well for the planet. The last time political and business leaders gathered en masse to try to stanch global warming, in 2009 at a United Nations-sponsored climate conference in Copenhagen, they sought and failed to ink a climate coup de grace: a unified global carbon-cutting pact. They failed because of fighting among countries over who would foot the bill—fighting that reflected, at its root, a lack of broadly perceived urgency about carbon dioxide, a colorless, odorless gas. They failed, in other words, because climate change, like terrorism, is a chronic and elusive threat.

In the six years since Copenhagen, climate change has only grown harder to defeat. Some cleaner energy technologies, such as wind and solar, have gotten cheaper. But global emissions have continued to rise, and scientists say that, given the increased concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, it’s now essentially impossible to avoid dangerous climate impacts. What nevertheless offers hope for the Paris conference is that the diplomats and CEOs turning up there have gotten wiser about the peril. They no longer entertain the idealistic notion that they can wipe out global warming through a clean deal inked by a club of the world’s largest emitters. They’ve been forced to acknowledge that the battle against climate change will be fought on many fronts and for many decades. It will be messy, protracted, and erratic.

What’s noteworthy about the Paris conference is that it is girding for this new sort of fight. Where the focus in the past was on a single result—which, not terribly surprisingly, wasn’t achieved—the focus this time is on breadth of effort. In the months leading up to the Paris conference, the push has been to cajole as many countries as possible to proffer voluntary climate pledges. Many—most importantly the world’s two biggest emitters, China and the United States, but also dozens of others—have dealt in. Meanwhile, in a development that could prove one of its most tangible results, the Paris conference will seek to get a wide swath of nations to promise to dramatically ramp up their spending on research and development into lower-carbon technologies.