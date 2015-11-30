You are using an outdated browser.
On the eve of the Paris climate conference, the Eiffel Tower went green.

Through December 3, an art installation called “1 Heart 1 Tree” will project virtual trees on the Eiffel Tower. The installation is part symbolism, part practical, like much of the climate conference itself. In addition to projecting an image of hope and unity as it flashes “100% Renewable” across the Eiffel Tower, the organization is using the funds it raises to promote reforestation efforts—a necessity if we want forests to capture some of that carbon we’re still emitting into the atmosphere—in partner with countries like Brazil, Peru, Senegal, Kenya, France, India, and Australia. 

Rebecca Leber

Rebecca Leber is a reporter at Mother Jones.

Read More:
Paris Climate 2015, Paris Climate Conference, Climate, Climate Change, Environment