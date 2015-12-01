But let’s say the talks work. All the world’s nations come together with a big kumbaya and together, their commitments cut global emissions to less than 1,000 gigatons a year by 2040. Global temperatures do not rise 2˚C. What does that world look like?

Well, it’s no utopia. For proof, look at the world as it is right now. 2015 marks the first year in which global average temperatures rose 1˚C higher than the historical average. Scientists have identified links between that temperature rise and droughts, wildfires, sea creatures dying off from warming waters, and billions of dollars in destruction from sea level rise. All of that keeps happening at 2˚C, except worse and more often.

And like I said, it’s pretty unlikely the Paris agreements will keep the world under 2˚C. “I think pessimism is pretty popular,” says Aimee Barnes, a delegate for the California EPA. Touché. Unsurprisingly, she sees things differently.

Getting to 2˚C is an incremental goal. “Two years ago, nobody thought it would be possible to get 156 emissions commitments from 130 different countries,” she says. That alone signals a commitment to continue working towards the goal. Formerly a climate negotiator, Barnes points to the successes of the 2010 climate talks in Cancún, Mexico, which came a year after the disastrous Copenhagen meeting. “So much groundwork in Copenhagen came to fruition in Mexico. I just remember all of us at 4am in the morning after that last day of negotiations, feeling delirious and tired and maybe like we were on the positive path,” she says.

Another goal of the meeting is to help leverage more money into developing countries, so their economies aren’t reliant on fossil fuels. If successful, the financial talks could lead to more and better commitments from some of the future’s biggest economies, like India.

And then there’s the role of cities, states, and provinces, non-national actors with the economic power to make fast, effective emissions cuts. Take California, which has the world’s eighth-strongest economy and one the globe’s most successful cap and trade programs. That puts some nice weight behind all that optimism.

Optimism, it should be said, is not a great thing to rely on. Climate negotiations since Kyoto have failed, mostly because no nation has the ability to police any other on its promises. In other words, the tragedy of the commons. The only way to get a climate agreement that works, say most, is through some sort of shared incentive.

In other words, a price on carbon. “All countries would agree that they would price carbon emissions at $20 or $30 per ton,” says Steve Stoft, Berkeley economist and author of climateParis.org and carbon-Price.com. Then, countries come up with their own programs—like cap and trade, taxes, or regulations—to develop their economy while meeting that price requirement.

A great idea, with a lot of support from economists (two Nobel laureates have signed on) and negotiators alike (Barnes likes them, too). But carbon pricing isn’t likely to happen at Paris. So what will happen? Incremental progress. Exactly how much is hard to tell, but probably enough to smudge out those 22 seconds of emissions.

Special thanks to Steven Stoft of climateParis.org and carbon-Price.com for his help with the calculations.

This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.