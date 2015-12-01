LE BOURGET, France—It feels like the whole world has come together at the Paris climate talks, and I don’t mean that strictly in a good way. I mean it has literally felt for the last two days like the whole fricking world is here, and they are all holding press conferences, demanding their entrance badges, and lining up for baguette sandwiches at the same time.

United Nations organizers say they expected 50,000 people to come. If they hit that, and it feels like they did, then this group of hangars and warehouses next to the Paris-Le Bourget Airport is currently the 123rd largest city in France—and certainly the only one to have in the last hours claimed three-quarters of the world’s heads of state as residents. It has the infrastructure to match. The main walkway, marked on the official wall maps as the “Champs-Élysées,” features a post office, a rental car agency, a bakery with a big glass window where you can watch the bakers work the dough, and a several-stories-tall replica Eiffel Tower made of red café chairs.

You may be asking yourself: How are they going to get these 50,000 people to agree on anything? The answer is that they won’t. Also, they don’t have to. It’s hard to say exactly how many of the people here are involved in the main negotiations themselves, even in an ancillary way, but it feels like a very small percentage. Most seem to have come for side events, or to lobby and promote their own projects, or in the case of the activists with the Indigenous Environmental Network who opened their press conference with a few blasts of a wooden flute, to protest the entire enterprise as a corporatist sham.

This is not to say that there isn’t interest in the side events. There was a line in one of the convention halls to put on an Oculus Rift and watch a virtual-reality short about the African Union’s “Great Green Wall” effort, aimed at stopping the Sahara’s southward expansion. Everyone I saw waiting did finally get a chance to put on one of the headsets. That’s better than we got after waiting half an hour for the U.S. delegation to show up to their own scheduled briefing, only to begrudgingly realize that they weren’t going to come. The Americans may still have been hanging out with President Barack Obama, who was giving one last press conference of his own at a side-side event at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development across town before heading back to the states.