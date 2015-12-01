On Monday, in Paris, President Barack Obama pressed world leaders to adopt an aggressive international agreement to curb climate change. To do so, he said, would be an “act of defiance” against the terrorists who killed 130 people in French capital on Nov. 13.



Donald Trump, a leading presidential contender who seems to relish getting scientific information as wrong as possible, is not happy about this.

What is Obama thinking? A video posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 1, 2015 at 8:12am PST

It’s a “ridiculous situation,” he said in the new Instagram post above, that Obama is “worried about global warming” while “the world is in turmoil and falling apart in so many ways, especially with ISIS.”

It remains unclear how those things are contradictory. Also, Obama hasn’t exactly been ignoring ISIS while in Paris, as Trump seems to suggest: He has repeatedly framed his presence at the climate talks as integral to the international campaign against terrorism.