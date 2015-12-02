As Watkins describes it, male dominance of the literary sphere pervades women’s own writing. She confesses that for years, she’s been writing to impress the white male writers who, in the literary world at large, seem to count. Watkins points out that there’s nothing natural about a woman enjoying a book with sexist origins, and “that people at the periphery will travel to accept and even love things not made for or toward them: we have been trained to do so our entire lives.”

Along with the enthusiastic nodding, Watkins’s piece has gotten some pushback, most notably from 2015 Man Booker Prize-winner Marlon James. In a public Facebook post, and then at an event last Friday hosted by and reported on in the Guardian, James argued that Watkins had gotten it wrong—white women, not white men, are the literary gatekeepers of our age. “[W]hile [Watkins] recognizes how much she was pandering to the white man, we writers of colour spend way too much of our lives pandering to the white woman,” he wrote in his initial post. At the Guardian event, Sian Cain reports, “James said he wasn’t talking about a particular woman, but ‘an archetype that exists in the fiction, in the criticism.’” In the post, James had described the “cultural tone set by white women” alternately as “[a]stringent, observed, clipped, wallowing in its own middle-style prose and private ennui” and “bored suburban white woman in the middle of ennui, experiences keenly observed epiphany.”

James’s opinion isn’t necessarily in contradiction with Watkins, because what they’re talking about are really two different forms of approval: commercial and literary. As the Guardian piece notes, women buy far more fiction than men do, and as James correctly points out, there’s racism in the publishing industry. And James also might have mentioned that however much presumed-white-lady readers influence what sells, female authors are hardly dominating the literary landscape: There’s no rush to publish—and here I’m quoting James, as quoted in the Guardian—the “older mother or wife [who] sits down and thinks about her horrible life [.]”

But what Watkins was talking about wasn’t so much literary sexism’s impact on the publishing market as its impact on the construction of literary excellence. She wasn’t saying that chick-lit doesn’t sell, but that for lit to get rounded up to literature, it needs a male writer’s seal of approval. Paraphrasing her favorable reviews, Watkins offers the following: “She can write like a man, they said, by which they meant, She can write.”

If anything, James’s post half-contributes to, and half simply reports on, literary sexism: he’s saying that the literary market is biased towards white people and towards what white people want/are imagined to want—which, yes, true, is worth pointing out, and is not sexist in the least! (Watkins also acknowledges this repeatedly in her essay.) It’s also important to note that not everyone shares Watkins’s what-will-white-men-think plight. Freelance writer Nichole Perkins responded to “On Pandering” in the L.A. Times, mentioning that she doesn’t share Watkins’s anxieties, and pointing out the myriad obstacles faced by black writers and by those who are still trying to break through in the industry. For anyone who came away from Watkins’s essay thinking the main obstacle for all female writers is the theoretical approval of Philip Roth, this was key.