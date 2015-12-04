Several other of this year’s winners joined Phon at a small event Friday in the Climate Generations’ Indigenous People’s Pavilion, a faux hut decorated with photos of people in colorful indigenous costumes from around the world. When I tried to sit down, a woman in an embroidered dress reached for my arm and ordered, “You come to Russia event!” Which I did not, though even from a distance the throat singing in the next faux hut over was impressive.

Even within the confines of a short, packaged conference event in a fake tribal dwelling, it was fascinating to see the exchanges and commonalities between presenters who otherwise probably would have never met. Two were a couple, Nicholas and Faye Fredericks, of the Wapichan people of Guyana, who are using drones in a project co-developed by the California-based NGO Digital Democracy to detect illegal logging and mining and secure formal land rights to their territory. A new digital map created by 17 Wapichan communities combines 40,000 digital points with interviews from elders about how every feature of the land is and should be used.

Then Irendra Radjawali, an Indonesian doctoral candidate at the University of Bonn stood up to talk, animatedly, about his work with drones in Borneo and New Guinea. He showed images of a lake that his drones discovered had dried out completely after a company dumped byproducts of a bauxite operation. He showed a forest that officials had claimed was uninhabited and thus vacant for development—until his drones revealed what a satellite couldn’t: houses. “They can’t run [from] the resolution,” he said.

Afterward, Phon’s translator, Som Chanmony, who is with a Phnom Penh-based NGO, said the Cambodians were inspired by the others’ presentations to start incorporating drones in their monitoring project as well. (The first step will be finding a way to get around restrictions the Cambodian government has put on drone usage, Som said.)

This is all hopeful stuff. As the event’s organizers pointed out, a study released Monday said that cutting tropical deforestation in half could keep 1.14 billion tons of carbon out of the atmosphere—a fifth of which, another new study notes, is stored in indigenous territories of the Amazon, Mexico and Central America, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Indonesia. If the people who live in and around those forests can work with the global climate change-fighting effort to help keep the trees from coming down, that’s good for everybody.

But the distance between the public pavilion and the negotiations next door seems longer than the walk from Climate Generations to the room where delegates are bickering, line by line, over the text of a currently 46-page platform that everyone hopes will be finalized next week.

After the event, I asked participants if they had thoughts about the UN Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation program, or REDD+, a market-driven effort written into the climate agreement drafts. Some here are hopeful it will protect forests and keep carbon out of the atmosphere; others fear it will incentivize governments to lie about forests and harm indigenous rights. As frontline forest defenders, I thought the speakers’ opinions would be enlightening. But none of them knew anything about REDD+. Nor, to the best of my knowledge, had any negotiators asked them about it.

The event broke up, and I went back to the credentials-only area to hear Bloomberg News’ editor-in-chief interview his boss, billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and the governor of the Bank of England about how capital markets might stop—and make money off—climate change. On the way, I thought about one last indigenous speaker, Petrus Asuy, whose village in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province is trying to stop the palm oil and logging industries that are causing one of the world’s most acute ecological disasters from encroaching on its land.

Pak Asuy, speaking so softly even his translator strained to hear, had said that before his village could set up surveillance points, he had to survey the area. Except he put it like this: “I started to map the territory of our community so I would know the limits of our territory and our power.”

Which, if you think about it, is pretty much what everyone at this conference is trying to do.