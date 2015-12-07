Moreover, these families find the legal cases against their loved ones’ killers in the hands of prosecutors who seem prone to sabotaging their own chances for an indictment, as many argue Bob McCulloch did in the Darren Wilson case in Ferguson. Therefore, the only recompense most families of police victims can expect is of the financial variety, and as the Washington Post reported in November, that is hardly guaranteed.

Families of victims, particularly those of color, have become more proactive, as evidenced by the activist work of Sybrina Fulton and other mothers. But now, they have to wage their legal fights in the public sphere. One is doing so quite effectively.

This new strategy is playing out most notably in Cleveland, where lawyers representing Tamir Rice’s mother, Samaria, have commissioned three expert reports about the 12-year-old boy’s death a little more than a year ago. All of them have concluded that the shooting was unreasonable, and involved an excessive use of force by the two officers involved, Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback. The most recent report, released late Friday, came from biomedical engineer Jesse Wobrock, who wrote that Tamir never reached for the Airsoft pellet gun in his waistband, contradicting Loehmann’s account. “The scientific analysis and timing involved do not support any claim that there was a meaningful exchange between officer Loehmann and Tamir Rice, before [Tamir] was shot,” he wrote, adding that Tamir raised his right arm in a “defensive-type position” a split-second before Loehmann opened fire on him at a park on Cleveland’s West Side. The boy wasn’t reaching for a weapon, as the officers claimed. He had his hands in his pockets.

This all may seem obvious to anyone who has watched the video, which shows a police car driving to within feet of Tamir before Loehmann pops out and fatally wounds Tamir. But there’s a good reason why Samaria Rice and her attorneys have done this. Not only do these expert reports buttress their wrongful-death case against the city of Cleveland, but it was a necessary response to the prosecutor in the case, Timothy McGinty, who had already released three reports of his own justifying the shooting. Despite the ongoing grand jury proceedings, McGinty publicized the reports, he said, because “transparency is needed for an intelligent discussion of the important issues raised in police use of deadly force cases.”

If we’re going to be transparent, let’s discuss the fact that only 15 law enforcement officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter in police shootings this year. Yes, as the Associated Press notes, that’s a big uptick from the average of fewer than five we’ve seen in recent years. The AP spoke to Bowling Green State University criminologist Philip Stinson, who stated that of the 47 officers charged from the beginning of 2005 through the end of last year, about 23 percent were convicted. Per The Guardian, to date 931 of the more than 1,000 people killed by police officers in 2015 died from gunshot wounds. Sure, we’ve seen a rise in charges, one that Stinson attributes to the proliferation of snuff videos showing the killings. But even with that footage, 15 charged represents less than 2 percent of the officers who committed those killings.