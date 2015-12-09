Kellogg is finally addressing its soggy record on tackling climate change.

The cereal giant on Tuesday announced plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 65 percent by 2050, and to help its suppliers slash theirs 50 percent.

“Science shows that climate change will reduce food productivity and food security at the same time our world’s population is growing and requiring us to feed more people with fewer natural resources,” John Bryant, chairman and chief executive of Kellogg Company, said in a prepared statement.

The move comes a year after Kellogg, along with its chief rival General Mills, took heat for failing to curb their carbon emissions despite the acute risk climate change poses to food firms. In a briefing paper published in May 2014, Oxfam International lambasted the companies as “clear laggards” and “accomplices of climate change.”