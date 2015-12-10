So for me the bigger question is: Will international assistance be different when it comes to climate change?

Three major financial categories are on the table in Paris: mitigation, adaptation, and “loss and damage.” Mitigation is spending that limits carbon emissions, such as helping to build renewable energy plants. Adaptation spending is supposed to help people cope with the effects of climate change where they live. “Loss and damage” is the most controversial: spending on people who have suffered total catastrophe—whose farmland has turned irrevocably to desert, for instance, or whose home islands have been eaten by the ocean.

All three categories are vague, and so are the spending proposals. On Wednesday, Secretary of State John Kerry announced the U.S. would double its pledge—note that word—for climate-related grants to $860 million. I asked the State Department for a breakdown and details. They haven’t sent one. This morning, UN climate chief Christiana Figueres noted new pledges for an adaptation fund from Germany, Sweden, Italy, and the Walloon Region of Belgium (nothing from the Flemings?) amounting to $75 million. Again I asked for details. Nothing doing.

Focusing on numbers may be the wrong way to go. Budget support and direct transfers are both much cheaper and more effective than flying aid workers and officials around the world, but would look less impressive in the overall totals.

Business proponents feel similarly. “The problem in India is not one of, ‘We need grant money to build clean energy.’ That’s not it. Clean energy actually is very lucrative,” argues Varun Sivaram, a Council on Foreign Relations fellow who studies renewable energy in India. Instead he told me money should go to financial mechanisms such as risk pools to cover currency fluctuations, which would get investors over their reticence to fund green energy projects.

That’s the sort of horse-trading that’s probably happening in the bilateral meetings where this deal is being made.

But while that may be good for a rising giant like India, the smallest and most vulnerable countries are still going to get left out. Some observers here were hoping that the third type of finance—loss and damage—might provide the impetus for change. If countries could be held liable for the damage they’ve done to the climate, the thinking goes, they might work harder to cut emissions, while actually coming through with effective ways of supporting development in the countries that need it.

The U.S. and European Union successfully fought to make sure any loss and damage text in the agreement won’t imply any formal liability on their parts, as an article by India’s Business Standard documented this week.

Late Thursday night, it got worse. The latest draft included two options: A very vague sentence saying that loss and damage is important; the other a more detailed plan that says it must be undertaken “in a manner that does not involve or provide a basis for liability or compensation nor prejudice existing rights under international law.” That clause would prevent all future claims against major polluters, no matter what happens in Haiti, the Marshall Islands, or anywhere else in the world.

“Poor people will always be at the mercy of the same people who have destroyed their homes,” said Harjeet Singh, head of ActionAid’s delegation to the talks.

Everyone wants accountability, but just for everyone else.

Now that looks like the kind of story I’ve covered before. The thing that makes climate change different, as always, is its scale. This wouldn’t be the first time irresponsibility or malfeasance in the world’s most vulnerable places caused problems for the comfortable parts of the world. But it would be the worst.

A final deal is scheduled tomorrow.