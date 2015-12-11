Movie audiences, safely sucking on a soda straw and sitting in comfortably plush theater seats, love to watch desperate characters struggle against the elements. The survival movie crosses many genres—this year alone included Matt Damon’s sci-fi quest to stay alive in The Martian and the nature-thriller Everest—but nothing inspires the survival epic more than the sea. From All is Lost to Unbroken, the remoteness of the ocean tests the breaking point of the minds and bodies of men, which is why Nathaniel Philbrick’s 2000 book In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex, about a ship felled by a whale in 1820, was a natural Hollywood choice. Even more alluring is the fact that the whale that caused the shipwreck of the Essex was Herman Melville’s inspiration for Moby-Dick. (First mate Owen Chase published an account the ordeal in 1821 titled Narrative of the Most Extraordinary and Distressing Shipwreck of the Whale-Ship Essex.) Unfortunately, the temptation to focus on the Moby-Dick connection rather than true story of the Essex is the film’s undoing. Caught waffling in the doldrums between the fictive genius of Moby-Dick and the real-life drama of Philbrick’s book, In the Heart of the Sea is crippled by the narrative choices of the screenwriters.



Ron Howard knows the power of a true story told well—Apollo 13 is one of the greatest survival stories of all time—so the extent to which In the Heart of the Sea is derailed by its divergence from the original is alarming. Especially because, unlike other “based on a true story” films, the true story of the Essex is far more dramatic than Howard’s film: After the ship is rammed and sunk by a whale, the twenty survivors spent 96 days at sea; only eight survived—some resorting to cannibalism.

In the Heart of the Sea is structured as a frame narrative: young Herman Melville, played by Ben Wishaw, is hoping to write a book about whaling. He visits Thomas Nickerson, an aging sailor who was the fourteen-year-old cabin boy on the Essex, to draw out the story of the whaleship. (This meeting is a historical mash-up: Melville did travel to Nantucket to meet with the whaleship’s captain, George Pollard; decades later a different writer met with Nickerson and collaborated with him on a book about the Essex.) Nickerson is a man tortured by his past, unable to tell even his wife the true story of what happened. These scenes feel like treading water: Nickerson is little more than an old drunk with regrets, and Melville, despite Whishaw’s genuine skill at expressing inner depths using only his eyeballs, just an anxious writer. (The scenes with Nickerson and Melville are also the beginning of the confusing accents that plague almost the entire cast, who veer away from New England towards something that lands between a Southern drawl and Scottish brogue.)

As the story moves back in time the focus shifts from Nickerson to Captain George Pollard (Benjamin Walker) and First Mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth), who are cast in yet more archetypical roles with Pollard as the privileged but under-experienced leader and Chase as the deserving but unfairly ignored working-class man of the people (Too often, Hemsworth comes across as Thor with a harpoon). Unlike Ahab and his crew, the Pollard vs. Chase narrative lingers without making an impact—a conflict which, in a very un-Melville manner, fails to link up with any greater themes.