International climate conferences are marathons punctuated by naps. You can tell the final hours of the Paris climate conference are near based on the number of people crashing on couches, chairs, and sleeping bags late into the night.

Consider a photo from the start of the conference:

I'm exhausted already! Your BBC digest of all that happened at the opening day of #COP21 https://t.co/WDiAdgfGbS pic.twitter.com/ejB4mrlOIA — Jonathan Amos (@BBCAmos) November 30, 2015

Then on Monday:

The stress couch area of #cop21 where people too tired to sit upright anymore work. pic.twitter.com/Yle0pXG9pt — Lucia Graves (@lucia_graves) December 7, 2015

And Thursday: