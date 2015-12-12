The agreement still includes many of the aspirational and largely empty promises that are so familiar to the global approach to climate change. It calls for keeping temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius and urges governments to “pursue efforts” to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degrees—a victory for environmentalists and vulnerable nations who will feel the effects of climate change the most. The deal also calls for emissions from developed nations to peak “as soon as possible,” while developing nations are allowed more flexibility.

But such ambitious targets will be meaningless without more specific and aggressive policies to meet them. It’s the mechanisms for implementing the agreement that matter most. No one expected the Paris talks to fix climate change immediately. As the European Union’s climate chief Miguel Arias Canete put it on Saturday, “Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we have to act.”

The first way to do that is by ramping up climate finance. Finance was never an easy issue to settle, and that’s why much of the text on the issue was removed from the legally binding portion of the agreement, in order to allow more flexibility.

Developed nations did agree to a legal obligation to help developing nations adapt to climate change and reduce their emissions. The deal also widened the base for who provides support, somewhat, by encouraging developing nations that can to contribute to do so as well. Recognizing $100 billion a year annually in global finance on climate change as a floor, and not the status quo, was something vulnerable, developing nations wanted to see a strong commitment on. But the final deal punted on that issue, instead saying that nations will return again before 2025 to agree to a new level of finance.

Another important element is the inclusion of a transparent and consistent review process to ramp up pledges in the near future. Without something like a five-year review, the world would be locking in rates of 3.5 degrees Celsius or higher—which would mean an unpleasant future for all. And the final agreement did strengthen how this works, compared to earlier drafts. The first revisiting of 2025 and 2030 goals will come in 2018, with another stock-taking review in 2023. Every five years from there the world will meet to hopefully ramp up pledges indefinitely.